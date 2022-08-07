As Dusk Falls – Brings Home the Choice Debate

An interactive narrative spanned over time, where choices shape the characters’ experience, while most players can decide.

One of the facets of the video game industry, since its inception, is the obvious approach to other forms of production, namely cinema and music. As a medium capable of absorbing multiple influences and integrating them into possible and imaginary schemes of interaction, adventures, action campaigns or narrative dramas are what is closest to what is done on big screens or televisions. If action and adventure games in a three-dimensional perspective tend to take the player to the center of events in a perspective of complete control and command, decision-making and consequences in passive perspectives, as who follows from the outside and opens a script with multiple ramifications. , are part of this gradually established phenomenon of interactive narratives, whose greatest contributions have been made in recent and more distant times by Quantic Dream and also by Telltale.

There are other producers committed to projecting the narrative as content that can become chapters and a vast array of options and arrows to be taken by the player, here almost relegated to the role of spectator. Each chapter is as if it were a new episode just downloaded, in the same way that television series started to interconnect the episodes, like a grand narrative, in an attempt to make the viewer eager for the next episode. This interconnection is evident in interactive narratives, whose script presentation solutions tend to diversify.

This is the case of As Dusk Falls, which presents us with a time frame spanning three decades, measuring the consequences of our choices when we are called to intervene. The thread runs through each chapter, tying together two large blocks of events as if they were two volumes. The construction of this family “drama”, mainly between two families, represents the conviction of Caroline Marchal, founder of Interior Night, after her association with the credits of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, both from Quantic Dream, in broadening the debate of each choice to more than one player. It cannot be said that the multiplayer dimension in these interactive adventures represents an unprecedented element, but the way in which the group decides and eventually launches the debate of choices, leads us to the debate of issues and many matters that fracture and divide society.

The exploration of multiple concepts in the confrontation of two families



The introduction and good first part of this great adventure is close to the “road movies”. We start by following a family, the Walkers, on a trip to Missouri, where they hope to make a new beginning and project the life they idealized together. Vince, a former aircraft mechanic, is caught up in the whirlwind of being fired from the aircraft company where he was a mechanic. His fate, as well as that of his daughter Zoe, wife and father, who accompany him on this trip, is suddenly taken by the fortuitous circumstance of the accident with the Holt brothers, involved in a robbery, in Arizona.

The Dusk Falls Studio: Interior Night

Interior Night Publishing company: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Platform where we play it: Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Available to: Xbox Series S/X, PC

Xbox Series S/X, PC For those who like: Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls

From here, the Walkers are hostage to a whirlwind of circumstances, caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Interestingly, the motel where the Holt brothers are held hostage is called Desert Dream. It’s the beginning of hell for some of these characters that we gradually get to know, from both families. Doubts and questions are projected into our minds as we penetrate the core of those minds, especially the Holt brothers. The first part of this narrative, much of the first book, serves as a foundation for the times that follow, of evolution, maturity and growth.

With several chapters covering two major narrative segments, the temporal dimension is so wide that we perceive from a distance the consequences of many decisions made in 1998. Furthermore, by following more than one character, discovering details and what moves the Walkers and the Holts, one cannot truly speak of a morality or a struggle between good and evil, but of a set of themes that are integrated and related. Deep down, we discover that some characters perceive and experience the same events differently, with themes such as loss, love, family, sacrifice, identity and resilience. At the same time and in the face of the dilemmas we are faced with, sometimes quite difficult, with some choices that we choose out of doubt, we can gain more affinity with this or that character, knowing that their actions are also consequences of the choices and decisions that we take them. to take in the past. This creates an effect of connection and curiosity, of follow-up and interest in finding out how far we have come by showing certain behaviors.

Establish a chronological order



From the narrative point of view and the way events flow, over several decades, As Dusk Falls manages to surprise by giving the effect evident in many television series, keeping the viewer indecisive and interested in knowing what will happen in the future. next episode. With a more suffocating first part, based on moments of greater tension and risk of life, the chronological tree shows us the spaces filled in and the areas that remained to be discovered. It’s a great way to understand the evolution of the narrative, from the beginning to the current point and what we would change in a second playthrough.

There is a clear realism in the cinematographic construction of the scenes, with the possibility of exploring the scenario, clicking on objects and other elements that can be interacted with. The art is something close to comic books, an aspect that ends up working well graphically, with good color palettes. In terms of interaction I only notice that sometimes the selection indicator drags and is not as fast as we would like, but maybe it’s a matter of habit until we feel comfortable navigating through the options. The voices in English are fine and it is recommended that the game be enjoyed with that selection as otherwise some of the interest is lost, since the action takes place in the United States.



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





Having completed the narrative in a handful of hours, a revisit is essential, not least because the first time we play there are many spaces that we leave unfilled. It’s almost as if we’ve only played part of the game, leaving the rest unexplored in a second round. As an interactive script, or interactive film, in which the value of our actions is measured in consequences that will have long-term effects on the characters’ experiences, As Dusk Falls manages to project a narrative with traces of a “road movie” that intersects with the human being, in the most diverse subjects, without reduction to the good and the bad.

Maybe it’s less game than we’d like (although there’s no shortage of QTE’s) and above all more narrative, but we know what we saw when we started playing and we’re tracing the future of those characters. The long-term discovery of these consequences ends up keeping us hostage and interested in knowing what follows. And in the end what we have is also a struggle for the discovery of the human being and a struggle for survival.