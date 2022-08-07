As Premier League 1st round game makes Brazilian team ‘call alert’ for Qatar World Cup

Aleksandar Mitrović, forward for the Serbia national team, was one of the highlights in the tie between Fulham and Liverpool, for the 1st round of the Premier League

Watch out for opponents gives Brazilian Team at Qatar World CupTite must have stayed with alert on after the opening round of Premier League. game with transmission by ESPN on Star+ this Saturday (06), the match between Fulham and Liverpool showed that Aleksandar Mitrović’s eye for goals remains sharp.

O striker scored twice against the mighty team of Jürgen Klopp in the 2-2 drawin moves that show the Serbian’s offensive versatility, who should be among his team’s squad for the 2022 World Cup debut.

Brazil and Serbia face each other on November 24, at Lusail Stadium, in the first round of group G.

The big guy’s first goal was showing opportunism in the aerial ball. After a cross from the back of the defense, Mitrović climbed higher than Alexander-Arnold and deflected into the back of the goal. In the second stage, the ‘card up his sleeve’ was the coldness to beat Alisson.

After being tackled in the area by the Dutchman Virgil van Dijk, shirt 9 hit the corner accurately and scored his second goal in the match.

Aleksandar Mitrović was Fulham’s highlight in the Championshipmarking 43 goals and distributing seven assists in every game last season. The striker disputes a position in Serbia’s attack with the young ‘sensation’ Dusan Vlahovic it cost almost BRL 500 million to the coffers of Juventus.