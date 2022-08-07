At 79 years old and in fragile health, Susana Vieira explains hospitalization

Susana Vieira explains the reason for hospitalization

Susana Vieira ended up in the hospital this Friday (05), to start treatment against the sequels of Covid-19. It is worth remembering that she was diagnosed with the disease in early July and now had to resort to more delicate care.

She is in the Intensive Care Center (ICU) for protocol reasons, as she explained to Gshow. “That’s why I’m hospitalized. As I have leukemia, admission to the ICU is protocol. With medication and physiotherapy, I’ll be home soon’”, explained Susana Vieira. Due to illness, she always needs extra care.

For those who don’t know, the actress was diagnosed with CLL – Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and since then, she has had to live with the disease. In 2020, she told Altas Horas what it was like to know that her life would change drastically, as she would need to be more careful with her health.

“I could never imagine that it would happen to me, because I am, perhaps ‘envyed’, for my energy, my high spirits, because I haven’t aged like people naturally age… I run after my health, I go to the best doctors, I go to the gym, stretching, ballet. So when I learned that I had a disease that could be fatal – because leukemia leads to death or very serious treatment – ​​the first thing I asked was, ‘Am I going to die?’” she said at the time.

Susana Vieira also commented that she thought she would die. “The doctor said coldly: ‘You have lymphocytic leukemia.’ And then I asked: ‘How many months do I have?’ Then he gave me some news, which on the one hand is good and on the other hand not: that my leukemia cannot be operated on, it is chronic, so I have cancer as if it were a bomb inside me, but it encourages me to say that I’m going to win, that this doesn’t belong to me”, she said at the time.

Despite all the problems that affect her, the actress sees that the will to live was the differential in this fight. “I have hemolytic anemia, two rare and difficult diseases, but with my joy and good humor I can even play with it. I can go on living and it is this joy that keeps me healthy.”, Susana Vieira said.