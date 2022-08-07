Atlético-GO wins Bragantino and ends bad streak in Brasileirão

Atlético-GO took advantage of the good phase outside the Brasileirão and the game at home, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, to dominate Red Bull Bragantino, winning 2-1 and ending the bad streak in the competition. The goals were scored by Marlon Freitas and Churín for the hosts. Luan Cândido decreased at the end of the match.

The victory takes the team from Goiânia to 18th place, with 20 points, closer to Coritiba, the 16th, with 22. The São Paulo team remains with 30 points, in eighth place.

In the next round, after their commitment to the Copa Sudamericana, Dragão visits Botafogo on Saturday (13), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), while Massa Bruta goes to Morumbi to catch São Paulo, at 4 pm on Sunday. (14).

Who did well: Marlon Freitas

Captain of the Dragon and one of the big names of the team in the season, Marlon Freitas was already playing a beautiful game until the beginning of the second half, with strength in the marking and distributing the ball well through the midfield. At seven minutes of the final stage, he consecrated the performance with a bomb through the middle, with no chances for Cleiton: a goal.

Atlético controls the game and wins with superiority

Atlético-GO was dominant throughout the match, pressing and taking danger from the beginning of the first half, especially in Dudu’s good plays. However, the goals only came in the second half. First, in the kick of Marlon Freitas. Minutes later, in a rehearsed corner play, Wellington Rato crossed with precision and Churín appeared on the second stick to complete with a header. From then on, Atlético retreated and only managed the great advantage.

Bragantino tries reactions, but little scares

The players of Massa Bruta tried, in the final periods of the two periods of play, but they failed: in the initial stage, the visitors went up after the pressure of the Dragon, the team took danger with Hurtado and Helinho. In the second half, the team from Bragança Paulista sought a reaction after conceding both goals, but suffered when facing the opponent’s bolt. Bragantino’s insistence only had an effect in the 40th minute of the second half. Hyoran made an open cross, the defense cut poorly and Luan Cândido took advantage of the leftover to kick from the right and decrease the score.

game chronology

Atlético-GO opened the scoring with a great goal from Marlon Freitas, seven minutes into the second half. Heading, Churín extended it to the hosts, at 14 minutes. Bragantino decreased in the end, with a goal from Luan Cândido.

End of the bad streak in the Brazilian

Atlético have not won in the Brasileirão since June 19, when they beat Juventude 3-1. Since then, they have lost six times and drawn one in the competition. The bad sequence kept the team from Goiânia in the runner-up until today’s match. With the victory after seven games, the team is close to breathing out of the Z4.

For the Sudamericana, Dragão takes the National on Tuesday

Having a great moment outside the Brasileirão, Atlético-GO returns to the field to face Luis Suárez’s Nacional-URU, next Tuesday (9), to decide one of the vacancies in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. In the first leg, in Montevideo, Dragão won 1-0, with a goal from Luiz Fernando. Jorginho’s team is still alive in the Copa do Brasil, in which, in the quarterfinals, they beat Corinthians 2-0 in the first leg.

DATASHEET

Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

Competition: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 06/08/2022

Place: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Hour: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Corrêa (RJ) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Yellow cards: Peglow (ACG) and Nathan (BRA)

red cards:

goals: Marlon Freitas (ACG), at 7 minutes, and Churín (ACG), at 14, and Luan Cândido (BRA), at 40 of the 2nd half.

Atlético-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Jefferson (Edson Fernando); Willian Maranhão (Arthur Henrique), Marlon Freitas and Airton (Kelvin); Wellington Rato, Peglow (Rhaldney) and Ricardinho (Churín). Technician: Jorge.

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul (Ramon), Lucas Evangelista (Eric Ramires) and Praxedes (Sorriso); Artur, Hurtado (Hyoran) and Helinho (Carlos Eduardo). Technician: Maurício Barbieri.