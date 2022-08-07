Atlético-MG vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Atlético-MG is going through a bad moment in the Brazilian without winning for three games. In the last round, he was defeated by Internacional and plummeted in the table, going to 7th place, with 32 points. Since Cuca’s return to the team’s command, Galo still hasn’t managed to win. For this Sunday’s match, the tendency is for an alternative team, as Atlético has next Wednesday, the decisive game against Palmeiras, for Libertadores.

Fifth place, Atheltico wants to return to the G-4 in the round and add points against a direct opponent in the fight for the first positions. In the last round, Rubro-Negro beat São Paulo, 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. For the game, the Athletic team is betting on a reserve team, as the club is thinking about the duel against Estudiantes, for Libertadores, in Argentina.

Streaming: SporTV (less for MG) and Premiere, narrated by Rogério Corrêa and commentary by Henrique Fernandes and Grafite

Thinking about Wednesday’s decision, against Palmeiras, for the Libertadores quarterfinals, the tendency is for coach Cuca to send an alternative team to the field. The midfielder Allan, who was out of the first game last Wednesday because he was suspended, can paint in this Sunday’s team to gain game rhythm. At the front, Ademir is suspended and is not an option. Guilherme Arana is out and is still undergoing treatment for the injury to the back of the thigh.

Likely lineup: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Réver and Dodô; Allan, Otávio and Nacho; Eduardo Vargas, Pedrinho and Alan Kardec (Eduardo Sasha)

Who is out: Ademir (suspended) and Guilherme Arana (injured)

hanging: Everson, Junior Alonso, Mariano and Rubens

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Coach Felipão will select a reserve Athletico for the match. Focused on Libertadores, the coaching staff chose to preserve almost all the holders. Defender Thiago Heleno, midfielders Fernandinho and Hugo Moura, and striker Pablo did not even travel with the delegation. Only goalkeeper Bento must be kept in the team. In the attack Rômulo, Vitor Roque and Vitinho should form the sector. With a calf injury, midfielder Marlos misses Hurricane.

Probable starting lineup: Bento; Orejuela (Khellven), Nico Hernández, Matheus Felipe and Pedrinho; Erick, Cittadini and Vitor Bueno; Romulo, Vitor Roque and Vitinho.

Who is out: Marlos, Christian, Julimar and Reinaldo (injured).

hanging: Felipão, Bento, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Nico, Matheus Fernandes, Cittadini and Vitor Bueno.

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC) Assistant 1: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) Assistant 2: Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC) VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP) Fourth referee: Antonio Marcio Teixeira da Silva (MG)