Atlético today: squad, signings and more: the latest from Galo

Without winning for three games in the Brasileirão, Atlético faces Athletico-PR, in Mineirão. Despite fasting, the Rooster should not go full force. With its head also in the decisive duel in Libertadores, the Minas Gerais team must have changes in the lineup.

Atlético lineup

With an eye on the decision with Palmeiras, for Libertadores, Cuca should use a reserve team with Hurricane. To avoid any injury problems, the coach does not rule out preserving those who are most worn out. Without winning for three matches, Galo is in seventh position with 32 points.

“I still haven’t thought about it (which lineup to use), but I always consult the player and respect each one a lot. If they are in good condition, they will play on Sunday as well”, said Cuca.

The likely lineup is as follows: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Réver and Dodô; Allan, Otávio and Nacho; Eduardo Vargas, Pedrinho and Alan Kardec (Eduardo Sasha).

weight reinforcements

With the sale of Diamond Mall completed, Atlético will be able to repay its debt. The entry of 340 million will be important for the club to pay off more urgent debts. With the financial respite, it will be possible to invest more in football.

“The sale of the Diamond Mall will allow Atlético to have three, four players of the Hulk’s carat”, said Rafael Menin, who is vice-president of the Deliberative Council.

Arana evolves and can return to Libertadores game

In intensive treatment of a left thigh injury, Guilherme Arana may be new next week, against Palmeiras, in a game that is worth a spot in the Libertadores semifinal. This Saturday, the side walked around the lawn.

“I’m doing treatment in three periods to get back as soon as possible. I had the possibility to go back, but unfortunately I didn’t. The doctors did not authorize it and rightly so because there is a risk of worsening the injury. Let’s see, I’m treating in three periods, focused on recovery, I want to get back as soon as possible, but, of course, being 100%”, Arana told Itatiaia.