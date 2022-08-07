Atltico welcomes Athletico-PR and tries to win again before decision

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca still hasn’t won since returning to Galo: one draw and one defeat

Consecutive wins of Atltico over Athletico-PR Atltico isn’t going through a good phase in the 2022 season. It’s been four straight games without a win. On Sunday night, at 7 pm, Galo hosts Athletico-PR, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship, and tries to resume the path of victories before the decision against Palmeiras for the Copa Libertadores.

It’s four straight games for Atltico without a win. The team saw rivals open an advantage in the Brazilian Championship. Now, Galo is ten points behind leader Palmeiras. In Libertadores, Alvinegro tied with the São Paulo team at home by 2 to 2 and will need to win next Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, to go to the semifinals of the continental tournament.

This Sunday’s confrontation is a direct duel for positions in the Brazilian Championship. Furaco is fourth, with 34 points, two more than Galo, in seventh position. A triumph can make Alvinegro move up a few positions in the classification.

Mineiro, tonight, should not receive the main players of the two teams. Like Atltico, Furaco drew the first game of the Libertadores quarterfinals at home, against Estudiantes, from Argentina, and decided to live as a visitor. Galo and Athletico must spare their athletes in the Gigante da Pampulha.

Coach Cuca can spare several holders against Athletico. Junior Alonso, who left the duel against Palmeiras with cramps, should not enter the field. The tendency is that the entire defensive line is formed by reserves.

The team’s starting left-back, Guilherme Arana is undergoing intensive treatment for the muscle injury in his left thigh to return to the team against Palmeiras. His participation against Hurricane is ruled out. Dod and Rubens fight for the spot.

From the middle to the front, players like Pavn, Pedrinho and Kardec can win their first chance as holders at Atltico. Hulk, Keno and Zaracho, worn out, must be spared. J Ademir is suspended.

Athletico-PR should also have the same strategy as Atltico and spare the main players. One thing is certain: the injured midfielder Marlos is out of the match at Mineiro.

Holders like Thiago Heleno, Khellven, Abner, Fernandinho and Pablo can be spared. Young Vitor Roque, revealed by Cruzeiro, can return to the team led by Felipo.

Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver and Dod; Allan, Otvio and Nacho (Pavn); Eduardo Vargas, Pedrinho and Alan Kardec (Sasha)

technician: cuca

Benedict; Khellven (Orejuela), Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernndez and Pedrinho; Matheus Fernandes, Lo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno; Vitinho, Rmulo and Vitor Roque

technician: Felipe

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: miner

Date and time: Sunday, August 7 at 7pm

Transmission: SporTV, Premiere and Globoplay

referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)