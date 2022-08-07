Auxílio Brasil payroll loan release: journalist reveals the date

Now it’s official: those who receive Auxílio Brasil will be able to take out a payroll loan with the benefit as a guarantee. That is, with a direct discount at the source. This is possible after the sanction of the provisional measure by President Jair Bolsonaro. However, much information regarding the release of this type of loan had not yet been disclosed. But a journalist revealed this Friday (5th) the start of the transfer date. So, to find out more, check it out below!

See Auxílio Brasil payroll loan release date

In this way, journalist Leonardo Caprara, from Canal Consulta Pública, gave the information first hand this Friday, August 5th. According to him, the expected date for the regulation and the necessary procedures for the payroll loan to work it’s the last week of august. That is, between the 25th and 31st of August.

It is worth mentioning that this is just an expectation: the government does not guarantee the release of loans until this date. However, what is known is that the payroll loan money will hardly be released BEFORE this date.

In addition, one of the points under discussion regarding the loan granted by Auxílio Brasil is the possible high interest rates. According to press reports, these rates could be up to 3 times higher than normal. There is also no information on what would happen with the payments if the contracting party loses the right to the social benefit.

Credit release and the controversies involved

Another controversial point is in relation to values. After all, from August to December of this year, Auxílio Brasil will pay the amount of R$ 600, and not R$ 400 as it actually happens. The problem is that the banks will calculate the loan’s assignable margin on top of this R$ 600. However, later on, the value will fall back to the original. This can cause people to end up running out of money for everyday basics.

Bradesco has already informed that it should not operate with payroll loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The information came from the president of the institution, Octavio de Lazari Jr. “As it has a very high interest rate, as it is an operation in which people will have the aid for a defined period, we understand that it is better not to operate in the portfolio, because we are talking about the vulnerable”, said Lazari in an interview with Valor Econômico.

Finally, the decree that will regulate the granting of the Auxílio Brasil loan should not set a limit for the interest rate, nor stipulate issues such as grace period and payment term. This is likely to be up to the banks.

