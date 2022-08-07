Bahia fans break attendance record and tricolor wins CSA at home

The Bahia fans didn’t give much leash to the bad weather that hit Salvador this Saturday (6th) and packed Fonte Nova to see Bahia face CSA for the 22nd round of Serie B. The tricolor had the opportunity to reach 40 points, take the vice-leadership of Grêmio and open 8 points for Tombense.

And the tricolor succeeded. Even playing two different periods, the 1×0 score prevailed thanks to Igor Torres’ goal in the first stage. The tricolor reached 40 points in Serie B and made the more than 45,000 fans happy who went to Fonte Nova on Bahia’s record audience day of the year. It surpassed the game against Grêmio, when 41,617 were present.

Enderson Moreira came with changes to the starting lineup. Daniel and Mugni returned from illness and suspension, respectively. They formed the middle of the 4-3-3. The novelty of the time was Igor Torres, who barred the trio Jacaré, Davó and Raí to join the Colombians Copete and Rodallega in the attack.

On the other hand, CSA had won only one of the last 5 games they played in Serie B and occupied the famous gate of the Z-4 ​​in 16th position. An old acquaintance of Bahia made his debut and was fundamental for the tricolor’s match in the first half: the side Jonathan, who with his slowness and known defensive deficiencies opened the corridor that was bombed by Enderson Moreira’s team in the first stage.

There, Matheus Bahia made combinations with Copete and Lucas Mugni to attack the space left and try to enter the area. There was a lack of whimsy at the time of that last pass, so present in football clichés. But the space was there.

In one of these, Daniel, who had a great first half, almost opened the scoring. Mugni crossed low to Rodallega, who was blocked and saw the ball left for shirt 10 to fill his foot taking paint from Marcelo Carné’s goal.

Daniel was featured in the first half. Perhaps Ricardo Goulart’s shadow made the midfielder more attentive: he asked for the ball, distributed and accelerated the game well. Was really good. Unlike Igor Torres, who spent at least 38 minutes making mistakes in everything he tried and didn’t start taking advantage of the chance given by the coach, who revealed him at Fortaleza.

But football is a treacherous animal. It breaks predictions, burns tongues, inverts logic. He wanted, after a lot of mistakes, Igor Torres to hit one. Perhaps contaminated by the impetus of Ignacio, who stole the ball in the attacking field like a tractor and left it to Igor Torres in the middle. He was filled with confidence and hit hard, from outside the area, to open the scoring.

Second time

Valentim gave up the 3 defenders and put Elton and Rogério on the field. Those same. Debuting, Rogério created CSA’s first big chance in his first touches. He spun right inside the area and hit with danger. Luiz Otávio cut.

Bahia came back badly for the second half, at a much lower pace than the one presented in the first half. On the other hand, the CSA managed to grow. Some factors explain: Jonathan came out for Everton Silva and stopped the bleeding on the right side of the Alagoas defense. Daniel could not maintain the performance of the first half and Bahia lost strength.

Even so, Bahia reached the second goal by Copete after a corner kick. He was offside and the goal was disallowed.

After 30 minutes, the game cooled down. But the tension of 1×0 on the scoreboard was inevitable and made Fonte Nova apprehensive. It hasn’t been a month since Bahia lost two precious points in this context against an opponent from Alagoas when they tied with CRB. The 2×0 insisted on not coming: Jacaré stopped in Carné. Rodallega tried it out and put it out.

Bahia returns to the field next Tuesday (9) to face Sampaio Corrêa in São Luís do Maranhão. On Friday, the team returns to Salvador to host Ituano, at Fonte Nova.

Datasheet

Bahia x CSA

Brazilian Championship | Series B | 22nd Round

Stadium: Fonte Nova, in Salvador-BA

Bahia: Matthew Claus; André , Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Mugni (Emerson Santos) Rezende and Daniel (Ricardo Goulart); Igor Torres (Jacaré), Copete (Davó) and Rodallega (Everton). Coach: Enderson Moreira.

CSA: Marcelo Carne, Jonathan (Everton Silva), Werley, Wellington, Douglas (Elton) and Diego Renan; Geovane, Tito Canteros (Lourenço) and Gabriel (Gabriel); Osvaldo (Rogério) and Lucas Barcellos. Coach: Alberto Valentine.

Goals: Igor Torres, in the 39th minute of the first half.

Audience: 45,358 | Income: BRL 1,259,439.50

Yellow Cards: Werley (CSA)

Arbitration: Felipe Fernandes de Lima, assisted by Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza and Marconi Helbert Vieira. MG trio. VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (FIFA/MG).