Balano by Vander Lee wins reinterpretation by the Ouro Preto Orchestra – Cultura

Vander Lee and his album “No balano do balaio” receive tribute this Sunday (photo: Jlia Lanari/publicity)

This Friday (5/8), it was six years without Vander Lee. The singer and composer from Minas Gerais will be honored this Sunday (7/8) by the Ouro Preto Orchestra, which will receive, at Sesc Palladium, Laura and Marcos Catarina, daughter and brother of the author of the romantic songs and sambas that enchanted Brazil.

Vander Lee, who died at the age of 50 due to heart problems, left a dense legacy. Laura will sing four songs from the album “No balano do balaio” (1999), the highlight of this tribute, while Marcos will take on the vocals of the other tracks on the album. Rodrigo Toffolo, conductor of the Ouro Preto Orchestra.

During the pandemic, a tribute was paid to Vander Lee, recorded in Serra da Piedade, recalls the conductor of the Ouro Preto Orchestra. Laura Catarina says that the online repertoire received public approval and now it’s time to receive the audience’s warmth.

See the making of the tribute to Vander Lee recorded in Serra da Piedade:

This Friday, the composer was honored at the Legislative Assembly. “I recorded an album in honor of my father to be released this year”, says Laura.

According to her, “No balano do balaio” is a milestone in the composer’s work. “It’s a very cool record, which brings different faces of Vander Lee’s music, different rhythms and the Brazilian swing. With the orchestra, then, it was very beautiful. The arrangements are wonderful”, she says.

“mountain cone”

Toffolo says that Vander Lee’s death was a great loss for music from Minas Gerais. The tribute by the Ouro Preto Orchestra, according to him, “is part of the tributes to mountain songbook icons, such as Milton Nascimento and the band Pato Fu”.

“I identify a lot with Vander Lee. The ‘Balano do balaio’ is an ode to Belo Horizonte. truco. It has everything”, comments the maestro. “Happy is this city, which has not only Clube da Esquina, but also Vander Lee.”

Furthermore, the new look given by the Ouro Preto Orchestra to the composer’s work is a way of presenting his work to new generations, adds Laura Catarina.

ORCHESTRA OURO PRETO