Banking coups skyrocket in the country and should generate losses of at least R$ 2.5 billion this year

The volume of scams in the national financial system should reach the mark of R$ 2.5 billion this year. And the estimate is that a considerable part of this amount (R$ 1.8 billion, or 70%) is concentrated in the pixinstant payment system from the Central Bank (BC). The banks’ estimate for the end of 2022, obtained by the Estadãotakes into account the data up to June, a period in which fraud reached R$ 1.7 billion, of which R$ 900 million through Pix.

sources of banking system said that this number, however, may be an underestimate, as not all scams and robberies are reported to banks by customers. Officially, there is no consolidated number. along the pandemic and with increasing digitization of consumers, with more transactions being carried out online, fraud is estimated to have tripled in two years. Pix went live in 2020, quickly becoming popular with bank customers.

In comparison with other countries in the world, Brazil has a worse situation in relation to data security of users of the banking system. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Continues after advertising

There is other evidence that the Financial scams are multiplying: survey carried out by Serasa Experian showed that, in May 2021, a total of 331,200 Brazilians were victims of some type of fraud, with 53.3% concentrated in bank accounts or credit cards (or more than 176,000 occurrences).

To get an idea of ​​how quickly the problem spread, two months earlier, in March, the total number of frauds related to banks and cards was 79,900. The study by Serasa Expert analyzes numbers related to crimes such as misuse of identity and opening accounts and issuing cards without authorization.

Anti-fraud arm of the credit monitoring service Good viewa Conduit also identified the seriousness of the problem: from January to April of this year alone, there were about 9 million attempts at fraud in the commerce related to the cloning of credit card and the personal data theft. In April alone, there were 2 million occurrences, an increase of 117% in relation to the same month of the previous year.

In addition to data theft by hackers, another type of scam that has grown in Brazil is fraud classified as “social engineering”, which consists of psychologically manipulating the user to provide confidential information, such as card and account passwords. recent survey of Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) pointed to a 165% increase in this type of occurrence since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, 1 in 3 Brazilians suffered an attempted coup of this type, according to the association.

Problem is more serious in Brazil

Financial fraud is a global problem that is comparatively more serious in Brazil. In a February 2022 study, the American giant IBM revealed that 31% of Brazilians claimed to have suffered some type of scam related to credit cards over the previous year. At Germanyfor example, this number was 7% and in United Statesof 18%.

Those who work with cybersecurity in Brazil say that the issue is serious. “Brazil is a hostile market and it has a public security problem,” he says. Fabiana Saenz, security specialist at zetta, an association that represents fintechs (financial sector startups) in Brazil. “When we present Brazilian cases in international cybersecurity forums, foreigners are quite impressed with the way criminals here work,” he says. José Luis Santana, cybersecurity leader at C6 Bank.

Escalation in the number of financial scams in the country should generate losses of at least R$ 2.5 billion this year Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

The path to the recent fraud “epidemic” involves some international factors. Last year’s mega data breaches put the personal information of almost every Brazilian on the internet – thus virtually every Brazilian citizen is a potential target of a scam. Allied to this, the pandemic has increased the user base of digital services, both in traditional and digital banks.

Director of institutional relations at NubankBruno Magrani says that financial institutions formed a study group to discuss continuous improvements with the Central Bank. They are part of this group Zetta, Febraban, abipag (Brazilian Association of Payment Institutions), Abranet (Brazilian Internet Association) and ABBC (Brazilian Association of Banks).

One of the ideas discussed today is cascading blocking of attacking accounts. “One of the characteristics of criminals is to move money very quickly between multiple accounts. The current process to block a scam victim account is very time consuming, so our idea is to be able to block accounts that pass the money through different financial institutions at once,” says Magrani.

As a considerable part of the scams is carried out through Pix, a new set of suggestions for changes within the big banks is being developed, a package that should be presented by the Febraban to BC.

Among the main ideas is Pix limitation of up to BRL 500 per transaction. If the customer wants to increase his limit, he could make the request to the bank where he has the account, but the reading is that the financial institution would signal a warning. “Today, the Pix limit is the same as a TED or DOC, but in these cases, unlike Pix, there is a reasonable amount of time to be able to reverse (the crime),” says another banking industry source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Entities linked to the banking system try to find a way to reduce the number of scams; among the suggestions is limiting the value of daily transactions via Pix. Photograph: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Another suggestion would be to make it not mandatory to have the Pix tool in the bank application installed on the cell phone. The report is that today many customers do not even know they have a key that gives access to instant transfers. Without the functionality in the device, there would be less “motivation” for crime.

the president of central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, has already signaled concern about the issue of fraud. He said, in an audience at the Chamber of Deputies, that the work is to curb “orange accounts”, opened using other people’s documents, without authorization. This is an attempt to improve the tracking of money stolen in scams, as gangs tend to quickly transfer funds to “fool” financial institutions.