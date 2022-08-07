Banks still haven’t beaten the hammer on the offer of payroll loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil | Economy

Those who receive Auxílio Brasil, as well as other government income transfer benefits, will be able to take out a payroll loan (with a direct discount at source). So far, however, few institutions have said they should offer the service.

The new law that allows the payroll loan was created from a provisional measure (MP) edited by the government and approved by the National Congress. The measure is criticized by experts, who point to the risk of even greater indebtedness of the most vulnerable population of the population.

Among the banks most likely to offer the payroll loan is Caixa Econômica Federal, which operates the government’s social programs, in addition to Banco do Brasil.

Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Júnior, stated that the bank understood that it is better not to operate the payroll for the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Itaú and Santander also showed no interest in the modality.

“This is not a retirement or pension, but a benefit for people who are in difficulties. Therefore, Bradesco will not operate in this portfolio. We are talking about vulnerable people. Instead of being a good operation for the bank and for the customer , we understand that the person will have more difficulty when the benefit ends, and, therefore, we prefer not to operate”, said Lazari, during the presentation of Bradesco’s results in the 2nd quarter.

Although there is still no regulation of conditions for the release of loans, there are already announcements of payroll loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Pan, Safra and Facta Financeira are among those that have already published on their websites, even allowing them to simulate contracting credit.

Banking correspondents who act on behalf of Bmg and Daycoval have also made announcements, but there is still no official information on these institutions. According to Valor, even banks that allow the simulation have not yet hit the hammer that they should even offer the loan and are still waiting for the government to regulate the new law.

One of the only ones that confirms that it should offer the product is Agi (formerly Agibank). “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries and now also offers it to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. The sanction of this measure represents the possibility of accessing credit to millions of Brazilians who need the resource to carry out a specific project or even for basic day-to-day demands. We understand it to be an important mechanism for financial inclusion for this audience”, he said, in a position sent to Valor.