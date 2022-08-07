Before and after Linn da Quebrada: artist underwent feminization surgery

Linn da Quebrada underwent a feminization surgery and showed the partial result of the procedure on your social network. “Biologically transvestite”, he wrote in the caption of his photos posted this Saturday (06), in which he appears still wearing a bandage on his nose. In the clicks it is possible to see that Lina, as she became known during her participation in “Big Brother Brasil 22”, reduced the “bone” of the nose, left the lips more fleshy and reduced the size of the forehead, as did the also ex-BBB Thais Braz.

On July 30, Linn da Quebrada appeared on her social network, still in the hospital bed, with her face quite swollen and full of bandages on her cheeks, forehead, jaw and also on her nose. Now the artist is wearing a bandage, but discreetly, only on her nose and her features are already much smoother.

Know what is feminization surgery?

Sought after by people who are in gender transition, feminization surgery can be done to give more feminine characteristics to the face, as Linn da Quebrada did, but it can also be done to give masculine characteristics to the face.

In this way, through a set of aesthetic procedures, these characteristics are pronounced and harmonized individually, as in a facial harmonization, a procedure much sought after among the famous.

Father’s death shook Linn da Quebrada 4 months after reconciliation

In early 2022, shortly before revealing her participation in “BBB 22”, Linn da Quebrada said that she had made peace with her father, Lino. “With you, Lina and Lino face to face. After many, many years, more than I can remember, we finally met. 2022 really started with everything! Happy year to ‘we untie'”, he wrote, at the time. , by showing a photo next to the parent.

Shortly after leaving the reality show, however, the artist revealed that her father had suffered a massive heart attack. “Life is, in fact, made of moments. Arrivals and departures tell us and mean many things. I will need some time to understand what happened. I return to the networks as soon as possible. I appreciate the concern and messages I am receiving . I count on your understanding. Somehow, everything will be fine”, he warned on his social network, explaining that he would step away from the web a little to recover from the loss.