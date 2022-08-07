Body of Belgian killed in Ipanema has more than 30 injuries, attests to IML; German consul is arrested for the crime

Belgian Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, 52, found in the penthouse of an apartment in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio, died of subarachnoid hemorrhage (blood leakage between the brain and the tissue), cranial contusion and traumatic brain injury, caused by blunt action. The conclusion is by the forensic expert Reginaldo Franklin Pereira, from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), who signs the autopsy report of the foreigner’s body. According to the document, the corpse has more than 30 injuries, such as bruises, abrasions and other types of injuries, spread across regions such as arms, legs, trunk and head.

German Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn being led to the Police Station

Analyzing the report, obtained by GLOBO, professor of Legal Medicine at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), Nelson Massini attests that the lesions described are incompatible with the version presented by the Belgian’s husband, the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, caught red-handed on suspicion of participating in the murder, by delegate Camila Lourenço, assistant to the 14th DP (Leblon). At the police station, the foreigner assured that his companion had freaked out and fallen on the balcony of the property, located on Rua Nascimento Silva.

— The injuries are not typical of falling from standing height and are distributed over various parts of the body, including the so-called areas of defense and attack or natural weapons, such as forearms, hands and legs, in addition to fatal ones on the head. We observed that not all bruises are flat, some have a stipple indicating that an object with impacting points may have been used in the aggressions. Most injuries are recent bruises, but there are indications of some old ones as well. It is important to highlight that the type, shape and distribution of these lesions suggest the practice of sadomasochism, which needs to be further investigated – he explains.

Walter Henri Maximilien, husband of the German consul Uwe Herbert Hanh Photo: Reproduction

In the autopsy report, Reginaldo Franklin Pereira attests that, on his face alone, Walter Henri Maximillen Biot has four injuries – one of them an ecchymosis on his lower lip. In the trunk region, there are at least six. In arms and hands, more than ten. On the legs, another six. In the anus, there are also lesions.

According to investigations by the 14th DP (Leblon), the German consul called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) on the night of last Friday, the 5th, and informed the doctor that he felt sick and fell into the hospital. floor. According to Uwe Herbert Hahn, the couple had been married for 23 years and lived together in Brazil. To the PMs, he also said that her husband took sleeping pills and used to drink a lot, almost every day.

At the time, the doctor responsible for the care believed that the man could have had a sudden illness, but he did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the IML, in the center of the city, where it underwent the necropsy. In the couple’s apartment, agents of the 14th DP found furniture in disarray and blood stains on the floor and in an armchair.