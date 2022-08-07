Bolsonaro and Michelle arrive at worship at Lagoinha Baptist Church, in BH – Politica

President Jair Bolsonaro next to the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in BH, this Sunday (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

The President of the Republic and re-election candidate, Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), participates in the 50th anniversary service of the ministry of Pastor Márcio Valado, from the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in the Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte, this Sunday (07/08).

Bolsonaro is next to the first lady, Michele Bolsonaro, and the candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, senator Carlos Viana (PL).

Early in the morning, a crowd filled six blocks around the temple, lining up for Sunday worship.

The three inner rings were taken by the public. Even with the space completely full, many people still stand in lines outside.

Alongside the bibles and shirts of worship groups, young people multiplied the political demonstrations, with people dressed in the shirts of the Brazilian soccer team, which have been an instrument of support for the president, as well as propaganda shirts for the candidate.