Bolsonaro during worship in BH: ‘The role I occupy is a mission of God’

Indirectly, he declared that his re-election would be the way for Brazil, implying that other candidacies represent danger. “We know what’s at stake. We know what we want for our country and we don’t need to make mistakes,” Bolsonaro said.
Crowded Lagoinha Baptist Church
From early on, six blocks leading to the temple were taken over by worshipers who carried Bibles and also shirts from the Brazilian football team, which have been a hallmark of the president’s supporters. The service was scheduled for 10 am.
At that moment, the president, the first lady, the senator and two pastors closed in a small circle to pray holding hands, receiving blessings for the open hands of the people around them.
In the church’s completely overrun interior, Bolsonaro was greeted with chants of “myth,” as his supporters often refer to him. After 45 minutes of celebrations and prayers, the President and First Lady were called to the altar.
“It is a very good moment to know that our hope is in Jesus, a war of good against evil has not been easy but we will win. Our rich and prosperous nation was only mismanaged, but you saw grace in us, we do not want a power project, we sometimes pay with our lives as they tried to kill my husband”, he said.