Bolsonaro during worship in BH: ‘The role I occupy is a mission of God’

Jair Bolsonaro and Carlos Viana at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in BH
President Jair Bolsonaro, next to the candidate for the government of Minas by the PL, Carlos Viana, at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in BH (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

Indirectly, he declared that his re-election would be the way for Brazil, implying that other candidacies represent danger. “We know what’s at stake. We know what we want for our country and we don’t need to make mistakes,” Bolsonaro said.

Crowded Lagoinha Baptist Church

From early on, six blocks leading to the temple were taken over by worshipers who carried Bibles and also shirts from the Brazilian football team, which have been a hallmark of the president’s supporters. The service was scheduled for 10 am.

Michelle and the candidate for governor of Minas Gerais, Senator Carlos Viana (PL), who are evangelicals, praised and sang from the beginning, while Bolsonaro, a Catholic, remained silent and formal, applauding the preaching and smiling. also at times.

President Jair Bolsonaro, between First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Senator Carlos Viana
President Jair Bolsonaro, between the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and senator Carlos Viana, candidate for the government of Minas by the PL (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

The pastors asked the faithful to form small prayer groups to give thanks for the 50 years of ministry of the Lagoinha Baptist Church.

At that moment, the president, the first lady, the senator and two pastors closed in a small circle to pray holding hands, receiving blessings for the open hands of the people around them.

In the church’s completely overrun interior, Bolsonaro was greeted with chants of “myth,” as his supporters often refer to him. After 45 minutes of celebrations and prayers, the President and First Lady were called to the altar.

Michele said that she was small and that she watched the Lagoinha Church celebrations on television and once again said that the political dispute in Brazil would be a Manichean struggle.

“It is a very good moment to know that our hope is in Jesus, a war of good against evil has not been easy but we will win. Our rich and prosperous nation was only mismanaged, but you saw grace in us, we do not want a power project, we sometimes pay with our lives as they tried to kill my husband”, he said.

