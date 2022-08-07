Bolsonaro during worship in BH: ‘The role I occupy is a mission of God’

President Jair Bolsonaro, next to the candidate for the government of Minas by the PL, Carlos Viana, at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in BH (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

Indirectly, he declared that his re-election would be the way for Brazil, implying that other candidacies represent danger. “We know what’s at stake. We know what we want for our country and we don’t need to make mistakes,” Bolsonaro said.

Crowded Lagoinha Baptist Church

From early on, six blocks leading to the temple were taken over by worshipers who carried Bibles and also shirts from the Brazilian football team, which have been a hallmark of the president’s supporters. The service was scheduled for 10 am.

President Jair Bolsonaro, between the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and senator Carlos Viana, candidate for the government of Minas by the PL (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) Michelle and the candidate for governor of Minas Gerais, Senator Carlos Viana (PL), who are evangelicals, praised and sang from the beginning, while Bolsonaro, a Catholic, remained silent and formal, applauding the preaching and smiling. also at times.

The pastors asked the faithful to form small prayer groups to give thanks for the 50 years of ministry of the Lagoinha Baptist Church. At that moment, the president, the first lady, the senator and two pastors closed in a small circle to pray holding hands, receiving blessings for the open hands of the people around them.

In the church’s completely overrun interior, Bolsonaro was greeted with chants of “myth,” as his supporters often refer to him. After 45 minutes of celebrations and prayers, the President and First Lady were called to the altar.