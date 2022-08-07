Boninho has been married three times and is the father of a trio with a big difference in age; Look

Boninho has been married three times and is the father of three children, Marianna Tamborindeguy, Pedro D’Ávila and Isabella Furtado.

cute is one of Globo’s best-known names and, as much as we know a lot about his professional life, the director of Big Brother Brasil is more discreet about his personal life. Married with Ana Furtado since 2000, with whom he had a daughter, he has had two other children in two different relationships.

Meet Boninho’s children:

Marianna

your firstborn, Marianna Tamborindeguy de Oliveirawhich was born in 1985, is the result of the global’s relationship with the socialite Narcisa Tamborindeguywhich lasted from 1983 to 1986.

Marianna graduated in Psychology from PUC-RJ, in 2009, did a master’s degree at the same university and has a specialization in Psychoanalytic Clinic from the Institute of Psychiatry – IPUB/UFRJ. Today, almost 38 years old, she is also the author of the book For a Necessary Negativity.

Pedro

Between 1995 and 1998, Boninho was married to Katia D’Ávilamother of her child Pedro, who turned 27 this Wednesday (3). The director’s middle son holds a degree in Marketing and Management in the Music and Entertainment Industry from the University of Miami School of Business Administration.

Isabella

His youngest was born in May 2007, the result of his marriage to Ana stolen. Isabella Furtado de Oliveria is quite active on social media and has almost 63,000 followers on Instagram.

She recently turned 15 and her drooling parents shared some records from her debutante party. “Today is the day of my beautiful little girl! 15 years, it seems like yesterday. There is a girl. Congratulations. Enjoy your beautiful life!!!!”he wrote cute.

Sensitive prediction

Last Wednesday (3), the famous psychic Bianca Godói had a shocking prediction and confirmed that the director cute will leave TV Globo in 2023.

After rumors surfaced that the husband of Ana Furtado would be about to leave the carioca station, the sensitive confirmed the rumor and even gave a deadline for how long he will continue on the channel. She also said that the director of the Big Brother Brazil will resign of his own volition, without taking part in fights with Globo’s top management.