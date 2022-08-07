Bonner audio calling Lula and Alckmin bandits is fake

Investigated Content: 14-second video shows Jornal Nacional anchor William Bonner saying: “The meeting of 2 bandits”. The recording cuts to images of presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) hugging, with the journalist’s narration: “Sorry, wrong image. The image would be another thief, I mean, a real thief”.

where it was published: TikTok.

Completion of Proof: Video published on TikTok in which William Bonner allegedly calls Lula and Geraldo Alckmin bandits is a deepfakecontent manipulated with artificial intelligence tools in which people appear saying or doing things they never did.

When comparing the voice with the movements of the journalist’s mouth, it is possible to perceive that there is no synchronization. Through a reverse search of Bonner’s image in the video, it was possible to identify that the post used an excerpt from the edition of Jornal Nacional on July 12, 2021. The report concerns the filing by the Electoral Justice of São Paulo of one of Lava Jato’s actions against Delúbio Soares, former treasurer of the PT. At no point in the excerpt used by the video investigated here does the presenter talk about Lula or Alckmin.

Sought by Comprova to analyze the verified video, the journalist and producer of deepfakes on the internet Bruno Sartori explained that the voice attributed to Bonner was produced using the TTS technique (Text to Speech), which synthetically generates audio from text content. Sartori became popular for the production of humor videos that use the technique, and often publishes content to alert about the possibilities of creating and editing videos through deepfakes.

In the content verified here, most of the comments are laughs. However, part of the users did not understand if the video was in fact a montage. As it is content that has been edited to change its original meaning, Comprova classified it as false.

Scope of publication: Comprova investigates the most far-reaching suspicious content on social networks. As of August 1, the video has had 2.3 million views, 48,600 likes, 1,800 comments, and 37,600 shares.

What the author of the publication says: Unable to contact the author of the post as TikTok does not allow sending messages. Given this, Comprova searched the author’s profile on other social networks and did reverse image searches, using photos of the man, but found no results.

How do we check: To verify the content, Comprova contacted Bruno Sartori, journalist and producer of deepfakes on the internet, and asked him to analyze the investigated video. The team also spoke with Anderson de Rezende Rocha, a computer scientist, who studies deepfakes and director of the Institute of Computing at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

Reverse searches were also made of images of William Bonner, Lula and Alckmin present in the analyzed video.

To try to locate the author of the post, searches were made for the name of his profile on other social networks and on Google. The team also watched the other videos posted by the user on TikTok.

Original videos used in the post

The video is 14 seconds long and starts with a black screen with the inscription “The meeting of 2 bandits” and laughing emojis. It goes on to the opening of Jornal Nacional with the narration of William Bonner: “The meeting of 2 bandits”. The video cuts to images of Lula and Alckmin embracing, as the journalist says: “Sorry, wrong image. The image would be another thief, I mean, a real thief”.

It is noticeable that the voice is not synchronized with the movements of Bonner’s mouth. Based on lip reading, it is also possible to see that, in the 1st excerpt of Bonner’s speech (in which the audio says: “The meeting of 2 bandits”), the journalist is actually saying: “The Electoral Justice”.

Through a reverse search of William Bonner’s image in the video, it was possible to identify that the post used an excerpt from the edition of Jornal Nacional on July 12, 2021. Bonner has the same green tie as the TikTok video and, from 10 minutes and 49 seconds of the broadcast link, it says: “The Electoral Justice of São Paulo closed one of the Lava Jato actions against former PT treasurer, Delúbio Soares.”. By the movements of the presenter’s lip, it is possible to verify that the 1st excerpt used in the TikTok video corresponds to the speech “The Electoral Justice”. The 2nd snippet used in the post corresponds to “By statute of limitations, one of Lava Jato’s actions against the former treasurer”.



Screenshot of the investigated video



Screenshot of Jornal Nacional broadcast

The images of Lula and Alckmin hugging each other used in the investigated video were recorded on April 14, 2022, during an event with union centrals in São Paulo. The publication on TikTok used video from the UOL Notícias report on the event.



Screenshot of the investigated video



Screenshot of the UOL video

Voice creation tool

According to the journalist and producer of deepfakes Bruno Sartori, the voice attributed to William Bonner in the video analyzed here was made using a technique called TTS (Text to Speech), which is capable of synthetically producing audio from text content in an artificial way. In the analysis, Sartori recognized similarities between the audio of the video analyzed here and a content created by himself, in which he also “created” a voice identical to William Bonner’s from deepfakes. Thus, according to Sartori, the video that is the object of this verification is also a deepfaketechnology that manipulates audio and videos through artificial intelligence tools.

As the tampered content is audio only, Sartori explains that it is not possible to make a kind of “rebuttal”, that is, a video comparing the original material with the modified one pointing out the flaws and the evidence that the material has undergone changes. He usually produces this type of content in cases such as the video of deepfake involving singer Anitta, which went viral last week. “The production of this counterproof is only possible in materials that involve image tampering.”, comments.

He also exemplified that the technique used by the author of the video analyzed here was similar to the one he used in a content with the voice of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) “From a bank with dozens of audios of William Bonner speaking, the computer generates a new audio, from scratch, based on what was written in text”, he adds.

Sartori also stated that today there are sites available to the public capable of producing synthetic audios of famous people from text content.

According to Anderson de Rezende Rocha, computer scientist, scholar of deepfakes and director of Unicamp’s Institute of Computing, counterfeits have been around for a long time, which changes in relation to deepfakes is that now these contents are created by artificial intelligence, and not a human being.

“Artificial intelligence allows you to create fakes without the supervision of a human, which is replaced by a technique called ‘generative adversarial network’. This network usually has many layers and parameters, and that’s where the name ‘deep’ comes from. [profundo, em inglês]. ‘Deepfake’ then comes from creating content from networks of this type, both for audio and for video and image”, he explains.

According to Rocha, as the algorithms used by the first deepfakes they weren’t very advanced, there were clues that could be looked for to identify if that content was a forgery. For example, in the case of images and videos, eye movement analysis was performed (seeing if the person was blinking or not) and close to the lips, and if the lighting in the scene matched the one next to the face. This is because, according to the researcher, normally in these regions the algorithms generated some inconsistencies.

In the case of audio content, Rocha says that, in general, the pitchvoice modulation and transitions between phonemes.

“The problem is that as these AI algorithms get better and better over time, as they see more data and more examples, these kinds of clues are no longer trivial. Today it is not necessarily easy to identify whether a video is a deepfake or not. If you listen to audio, unless you’re a very audio-savvy person, you’re not going to find these inconsistencies easily. So nowadays we have to use artificial intelligence itself to help us identify this type of forgery.”

in relation to Text to Speech, Rocha states that there are at least two modalities. There is the TTS that uses an algorithm capable of receiving an input text and verbalizing that content so that people can hear it, like audiobooks, for example. This type of TTS, according to Rocha, is normally used for personal assistance purposes.

And there is also a TTS technique called “puppeting”, which is when an algorithm generates a text and makes a voice speak it. “Puppeting” comes from the English word puppet, which means puppet. “It’s like you’re putting words in a person’s mouth. Then you will imitate the whole issue of the tone and shape of the voice, the face will have to move accordingly. This forgery technique has been used quite often for humorous purposes, but there are also cases where it is used precisely to make people say what they don’t want and this is later released as if it were a real video..”

Other videos posted by the same account

The TikTok profile responsible for the post investigated here describes itself on the network as “announcer and broadcaster” and “preacher of the word of God”. In addition to videos with religious content, there are 3 other videos similar to the one analyzed here. They are montages with the voice of William Bonner, always referring to Lula or the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, in a satire and joking tone, which reinforces the idea that the post analyzed here was originally a piece of humor, which was not understood that way by some users.

In the content investigated here, most of the comments are laughs. Although several people commented, in a tone of irony, that Bonner and Globo “told the truth at least oncez” and praise the montage, some people were in doubt whether the content had been edited or not, as shown in the images below:

In another video posted by the same account, Bonner appears on the Jornal Nacional bench saying that “Globo network recognizes President Jair Messias Bolsonaro as the best president in the history of this country”, which never happened. It is possible again to observe the lack of synchrony between the voice and the movement of the presenter’s mouth. In another video, William Bonner’s voice is superimposed over images of a crowd dressed in green and yellow celebrating and the phrase “In October we will receive this news”. The voice says: “October 2, 2022 at 7:32 pm. We have just received the news that everyone has been waiting for. Jair Messias Bolsonaro is re-elected president of Brazil”.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content about the pandemic, presidential elections and public policies of the federal government that went viral on social media. The video verified here quotes the former president and PT presidential candidate, Lula and her vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin. False and misleading content is harmful to the democratic process because it undermines the voter’s right to make their choice based on facts, not rumors and misinformation.

Other checks on the topic: In previous verifications involving tampering with audio and montages, Comprova showed that with fake audio, video deceives by suggesting that former governor of Paraíba “humiliated” Lula and praised Bolsonaro, that fake video montage of Lula declaring vote for Bolsonaro and that post adulterates audio and lies by claiming that Lula was cursed in Caruaru.

