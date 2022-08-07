Borussia Dortmund beat Leverkusen in Bundesliga debut | international football

Borussia Dortmund debuted with victory in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Playing at home, the aurinegra team defeated Bayer Leverkusen by 1-0, a goal by captain Marco Reus.

This was Borussia Dortmund’s first competitive game without Haaland, sold to Manchester City early in the transfer window. In the absence of the Norwegian top scorer, the one chosen to lead the attack was the young Moukoko, 17 years old, who started the play for Reus’ goal.

One of Borussia Dortmund’s main signings for the season, forward Adeyemi also participated in the goal, finishing the ball that was left for Reus, but he was unlucky in the sequence. He was injured in the 23rd minute of the first half and had to be substituted.

On the side of Bayer Leverkusen, striker Paulinho did not leave the bench. The Brazilian does not intend to renew his contract with the German club, which expires in June 2023, but had been participating normally in the pre-season.

In the second round, Borussia Dortmund will face Freiburg, away from home, next Friday. Bayer Leverkusen return to the field next Saturday, when they host Augsburg.