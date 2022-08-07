Brazil exceeds 680 thousand deaths by Covid, indicates press consortium

Brazil surpassed this Saturday (6th) the mark of 680,000 deaths due to covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL part, the country recorded 680,012 lives lost to the disease. According to data from the Ministry of Health, however, the accumulated number of deaths is 679,939.

The so-called moving average of deaths stood at 211. On Wednesday (3), the rate had stood at 209, the lowest in 33 days, and continued to fall on Thursday (4) (207) and Friday (5) ( 204), but today it has risen again.

Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -9%, which indicates a trend of stability for the 20th day in a row. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, means decline, and between 15% and -15%, indicates stability.

The moving average is calculated from the average number of deaths — or cases — over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most reliable way to follow the advance or retreat of the pandemic.

Two regions register stability in the moving average of deaths: the South (-1%) and the Southeast (-7%). The rate is on a downward trend in the Midwest (-30%) and Northeast (-17%). The only region with a rising moving average is the North, which is up 18%.

In relation to the federation units, five show acceleration of the moving average, nine are stable and 12, in decline.

In the last 24 hours, 210 new deaths from the disease were recorded. Of the 21 states that updated the data today, six did not record new deaths in the last 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Rondônia.

Today, 24,577 new known cases of covid-19 were recorded in Brazil, which has already had 34,009,075 positive tests reported. The moving average of cases stood at 27,089.

Three regions follow the national scenario of a drop in the moving average of cases: Northeast (-66%), Southeast (-86%) and South (-29%). The Midwest, on the other hand, is stable (2%) and the North is on an upward trend (23%).

Among the federation units, two are on the rise, another two are stable and 23 are down.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-43%)

Minas Gerais: stability (12%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (33%)

North region

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: did not update the data today

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (-12%)

Pernambuco: stability (-12%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-27%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-73%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-27%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (-6%)

South region

Paraná: stability (-8%)

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (5%)

Santa Catarina: stability (15%)

government data

Brazil recorded 181 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as indicated in the bulletin released today (6) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 679,939 deaths nationwide.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 16,703 positive tests for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, increasing the total number of infected to 34,011,173 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.