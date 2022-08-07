Brazil negotiates first corn shipment to China

Government sources confirm that there is a possibility for Brazil to ship the first batch of corn to China later this year.

Initially there was an expectation that the cereal to be sent to the Asian country would be the 2022/23 crop, to be planted, but the Chinese need corn first.

For that, Brazil needs to meet the technical requirements demanded by the Chinaaccording to an interlocutor who followed the negotiation.

These criteria are being analyzed by the Secretary of Agricultural Defense of the Ministry of Agriculture.

“What will define whether shipments will be corn from this or the next harvest is compliance with the requirements. Exports are no longer being negotiated from a phytosanitary point of view, but there are procedures to be completed for the implementation of the protocol this season, such as the authorization of establishments”, a source told Estadão/Broadcast Agro.

Brazilian corn in China

According to the interlocutor, China agreed to bring forward the shipments of the 2022/23 crop for corn produced in 2021/22, giving up the monitoring of possible pests that may have affected the cereal crops, due to its need for supply. .

“I reinforce what the minister said: they want our corn ‘immediately’ and, therefore, they gave in to the demands”, said the source.

At a meeting to present the export protocols to China this Friday (5), the government signaled to exporters that the first shipments of corn could be carried out later this year and that the Chinese government had already issued licenses for companies to export corn from from Brazil.

Brazilian companies have until the 19th to express interest in exporting the cereal to China with the Ministry of Agriculture, which will evaluate the units and then grant the authorization.

Abramilho

According to the executive director of the Brazilian Association of Corn Producers (Abramilho), Glauber Silveiraaccording to the protocol, the Brazilian government would have to provide guidance to the chain for monitoring the pests that concern China, but it is not possible to do this for this crop’s corn because it has already been harvested.

“The Chinese government informed the Brazilian government that it was free for this harvest to comply with all the protocol rules. But for 2023, it will have to comply”, said Silveira.

According to the representative, quarantine pests are a worldwide concern, but the control of the 18 indicated in the protocol is possible. “In the case of corn, we don’t see any problem: it’s a whim and there’s no mistake. That doesn’t scare us.”

Silveira, who was also president of Aprosoja, also highlighted the importance of exporting bran to China. “If China buys bran, we will be able to increase crushing capacity,” he said.

According to him, China is increasingly concerned about guaranteeing the supply for the production of pork, poultry and eggs.

“You have to have soy and corn meal. China is getting ahead of it, even more so now with the stress with the US, from those who bought soy and had a deal for corn, and with the Ukraine issue,” she said. “Here in Brazil we have stability as an exporter.”