Brazil records 210 deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours; total number of deaths exceeds 680 thousand | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Saturday (6) 210 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 680,012 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 211 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -9% indicating stability trend for the 20th day in a row.

Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Rondônia did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 24,577 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,009,075 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 27,089. The variation was -35% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (3 states): AC, PA and RO

AC, PA and RO In stability (9 states): PR, RS, SC, MS, AM, AP, BA, CE and PI

PR, RS, SC, MS, AM, AP, BA, CE and PI Falling (9 states): ES, SP, GO, MT, AL, PB, PE, RN and SE

ES, SP, GO, MT, AL, PB, PE, RN and SE Did not disclose (5 states and DF): DF, RJ, RR, MA, MG and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).