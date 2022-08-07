Brazilian student wins medal in international mathematics Olympiad

Thiago Buzalaf Zopone won a silver medal in the international mathematics Olympiad and placed 3rd in the world (Photo: Disclosure/Personal Archive)

A first-year high school student at a school in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, won a silver medal in his category at the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad, held in New York. The young man also obtained third place in the world in the dispute.

In an interview with G1, Thiago Buzalaf Zopone, 15, said he is honored with the achievements. He explained that he competed in category 4, which includes students from the 9th grade of Elementary School to the 1st year of High School. In total, the disputes are divided into five categories, which cover stages of teaching.

To participate in this competition, the Brazilian student had to present the two most recent medals he had won – one from the Kangaroo International Olympiad and the other from the Brazilian Public School Mathematics Olympiad (OBMEP).

In this case, Thiago competed against 200 other participants from nine countries, including Vietnam, the United States, Cambodia, Laos, as well as two others from Brazil. In his category, Thiago was the only one who returned to Brazil with a medal.

The student also said that he could have gone further, but due to the time it took to complete the test, he was unable to delve into some of the contents.

“It takes 90 minutes to solve the 25 logic questions. I had to adapt to the content of the North Americans, since the test was taken in New York, in addition to answering in English. This exchange of knowledge is very interesting”, he explained to G1.

This was the first time that the Brazilian student left the country to compete in a knowledge test. The Brazilian says he dreams of becoming an engineer in the future, but for now, he intends to continue participating in the Olympics to further increase the collection of prizes.