Brazilians have about 100 days to withdraw FGTS

In a year marked by the economic crisis, by record inflation and by the sudden drop in the purchasing power of Brazilian workers who earn in reais, the most recent news about the extraordinary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) (FGTS) ended up bringing some relief to professionals.

Since the beginning of the year, the government has been releasing some groups of people to withdraw the available values. In total, about 42 million workers have some balance that can be withdrawn.

Caixa Econômica Federal ended up being the means through which people are having access to money. According to the agency, something around R$ 30 billion was distributed to professionals who received a maximum amount of one thousand for each account.

As with the birthday loot, the event used each group’s birthday month as a reference, creating its own calendar and making the values ​​available to people through Caixa Tem.

What if the worker does not want to withdraw?

There are some people who don’t want to get the money at the moment and prefer it to remain in the FGTS. The bright side of the story is that the busiest or most disinterested can choose to do nothing.

That’s because the values ​​will come back automatically to fund accounts after the final withdrawal date arrives. And if you are not aware of the deadline, know that the money is only available until December.

If the individual does not want to wait all that time and prefers that the amounts return to their account immediately, they can inform this in the FGTS application itself or even in one of the Caixa branches.

To find out if you have money there, whether to withdraw or return, you can access the Caixa website or the fund application to check. It is available for both Android and iOS.

To do this process, all you need to do is:

Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; Go to the home page and then click on “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal”. Then click on “See here”; You must then inform your PIS number or your CPF to prove that you are not a robot and continue; After that, the system will inform you whether or not you have right to withdraw the FGTS. He will also tell you perfectly how everything should go from there.

But if you go to check the app, you should: