Britney Spears criticizes ex-husband’s statements about her relationship with children: “I gave them everything” – Monet

+



Britney Spears and Kevin Federline (Photo: Getty Images)

Singer Britney Spears used her Instagram to counter statements made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline about the relationship she has with their two children they share, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin – who was married to the singer between 2004 and 2007 – revealed that the two children have not seen their mother for months by choice and that they decided not to attend Britney’s recent wedding to personal trainer Sam Asghari. , in addition to having criticized the sensual photos that Britney posts on social networks and having said that the controversial legal guardianship that the singer’s father had over his finances over the course of 13 years “saved” Britney’s life.

Britney Spears and children Sean Preston and Jayden (Photo: Instagram)

In a series of posts on Instagram, the singer did not mince words to defend herself from her ex-husband’s comments. “It saddens me that my ex decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. I gave them everything,” Britney said.

“My mom told me, ‘you should give your kids to dad’. I’m sharing this because I can. Just one word: painful,” continued the singer, who also spoke about the impact her father’s guardianship has on her decisions. financial problems he had in his relationship with his children.

Kevin Federline with their six children: Sean Preston, 12, Jayden James, 11, with Britney Spears, 15-year-old daughter Kori and 13-year-old son Kaleb from her relationship with Jackson, and daughters Jordan, 6 years old, and Peyton, 3, from wife Victoria (Photo: Instagram)

“As their stepmother (Kevin’s current wife Victoria) said, ‘what’s going on outside this house has nothing to do with this house’, I’d like to share the door out. I’ve been kept away for 15 years. and guardianship only ended 8 months ago,” Britney said. “Having the ability to receive money from the outside world for the first time is extremely enlightening. Are we the same now? Remember that the trauma and insults that come with fame affect not just me, but my children as well. human and I did my best. Other artists did a lot worse to their children when they were extremely young”.

The controversial comments made by Kevin Federline about the relationship of the children with their mother were also refuted by Sam Asghari, Britney’s current husband, with whom he has been married for two months.

“That’s not a valid statement to make about kids drifting away. The kids are very smart and soon they’re going to be 18 to make their own decisions and maybe eventually do the hard part of having a dad who hasn’t worked very hard these past 15.” years as a role model”, highlighted Sam, in a post on Instagram.