Britney Spears’ ex-husband says children chose not to see her

Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears, gave an interview to the Daily Mail and said that his children with the artist, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, choose not to see their mother and that they no longer see her. for months.

“The boys have decided they don’t want to see her now. It’s been a few months since they saw her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said in the interview.

Sean and Jayden did not attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, which took place in June of this year.

Federline did not go into details, but noted that he was uncomfortable with some situations that his children witnessed when they were with Britney: “There were a lot of things happening that I wasn’t comfortable with”.

Kevin further talked about his relationship with his kids: “They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, I can tell you that sometimes it hurts to be in that position. So I made sure all my kids could come. come up to me anytime and discuss anything. The boys know they can come to me and my wife and discuss anything. They are teenagers now. You know, we talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things teenagers do. I want my kids to make all the mistakes they can in my house, because I can protect them.”

Kevin and Britney were married in September 2004, and in 2006, he filed for divorce.