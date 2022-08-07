Britney Spears’ ex-husband says kids don’t want to see her

Reproduction / Instagram Britney Spears with her kids in 2020

Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears, said that the children, Sean Preston and Jayden James choose not to see their mother and have not seen her for months.

“The boys have decided they don’t want to see her now. It’s been a few months since they saw her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he told the Daily Mail in an interview.

Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, did not attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, which took place in June this year. Kevin Federline did not go into details, but pointed out that he was uncomfortable with situations that the children witnessed when they were with Britney.

“There were a lot of things going on that I wasn’t comfortable with,” he said. Kevin commented on the relationship with the children. “They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, I can tell you that sometimes it hurts to be in that position,” he said.

“So I made sure that all my kids could come to me at any time and discuss anything. The boys know they can come to me and my wife and discuss anything. They are teenagers now,” he commented.

“You know, we talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things teenagers go through. I want my kids to make all the mistakes they can in my house, because I can protect them.” Kevin and Britney got married in September 2004 and in 2006 he filed for divorce.