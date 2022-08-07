Bruna Biancardi poses in a bikini in Ceará and fans notice in detail: ”What happened?”

Amid rumors of a breakup with Neymar, Bruna Biancardi travels with a friend to Jericoacoara, Ceará, and intrigues fans with unusual detail in click

The digital influencer Bruna Biancardi (28) is enjoying a trip with a friend amid rumors of a breakup with the player Neymar Jr (30).

The model drew attention on social media by posting a record in Jericoacoara, Ceará, in which she appears lying on the sand, wearing a green bikini.

“May you continue to have the riches that no one can buy or take from you: your character, your goodness, your light, your education, your experiences and your maturity.” she wrote, quoting Victor Fernandes.

An unusual detail aroused the curiosity of netizens, who questioned what had happened to Bruna’s foot at the time of the click. “What happened to your foot???”, asked a follower. Bruna then made a point of replying: “I was doing “toe toe” hahaha”she said, denying use of editing.

“Zoom in, use magnifying glasses, glasses or whatever!! It’s clear that this deformation is a result of Photoshop”, “You edited the image too much”, “Too much editing”, speculated some followers. “If you zoom in on the photo, you can see that she tiptoed”, “If you zoom in, you’ll see that some parts are stuck in the sand, she doesn’t need editing, it’s clear in the stories”, defended others.

Bruna Biancardi posts travel records to Ceará:

Bruna Biancardi reveals tooth infection after surgery

Bruna Biancardi returned to her networks to update her followers on her health status. The influencer had to undergo emergency surgery after swelling in the region of the teeth and said that she had an infection in her teeth that deformed her face. “I don’t know how to explain what I had. But when I went to Las Vegas, that had already happened. A swelling out of nowhere, but it went away after about three days. I came back and had it again. I thought it would pass, but it only got worse. I had a deformed face, it was a very serious thing”, said.

