Bruno Gagliasso poses with his children and Gio Ewbank vents

Bruno Gagliasso poses on a walk with his children and Giovanna Ewbank vents

The actor Bruno Gagliasso appeared on a walk with her three children. He and his wife, the actress Giovanna Ewbankare enjoying a few days of vacation in Portugal with their heirs.

The couple is the proud father of the girl Chissomo, better known as Titi, 9 years old. And the boys: Blessings, nicknamed Bless by the family, who is 7 years old, and Zyan. The youngest of the trio is also called Baby Z and he recently turned two years old.

On the family trip, Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank found tours that also thank the little ones! There, they found an adventure that interested the boys above all: a dinosaur park!

Baby Zyan is passionate about the subject that was even the theme of his luxurious birthday party. The youngest was filmed by the owl dad taking the lead in the ride. With a map in hand, the little one walked alongside his brother to “guide” his parents and older sister through the adventure.

In the place, the children interacted with several dolls that replicated the Jurassic creatures. Galiasso’s wife recorded how each of the children stood out on the tour. In the first photo, the youngest appears as if he was trying to enter through a leaflet he holds in his hands. “Zyan trying to understand the map,” said Gio jokingly.

The middle son, on the other hand, posed stylishly for the famous mom’s camera. “Bless being perfect”, melted the actress. The firstborn, on the other hand, appeared brave as if she were taking her father and brothers out of the bite of a dinosaur. Giovanna Ewbank said with good humor: “Titi saving the family”.

The actress also recorded Bruno Gagliasso watching closely with the boys one of the replicas on display. Giovanna even made a self-portrait in the best royal maternity style. The artist posed with her hair thrown to the side and vented: “Mama… exhausted!”.

