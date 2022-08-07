Bruno Krupp is released and goes to prison after death of teenager







After medical discharge, Bruno Krupp is transferred to a prison unit in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

After being discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), model and digital influencer Bruno Krupp, 25, was transferred this Saturday night, 6, from Marcos Moraes Hospital, in Méier, in the North Zone of Rio, to a unit prison

The model, according to the newspaper O Globo, was sent to the Emergency Department (UPA) of the Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), located inside the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of the city.

Krupp is investigated for the hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old. The request for preventive detention of the model was issued on August 3. In the decision of Judge Maria Isabel Pena Pieranti, from the judicial duty of the Court of Justice of Rio, she stressed that the influencer “is not a novice at crime scenes” and his freedom “would compromise public order”.

The document mentions that the model had already been stopped by Prohibition agents three days before the accident, but the blitz did not have the same repercussion. In addition to being run over, lack of license and being caught in the prohibition law, Bruno Krupp has other police records for rape and embezzlement.

Influencer was at 150 km/h

According to a witness told the police, the motorcycle that the model was riding was traveling at least 150 km/h when it hit the 16-year-old. The statement appears in the survey released by the GloboNews.

According to the witness, she was driving her car when she was surprised by a motorcycle. [a de Bruno Krupp] traveling between cars, at high speed and making noises with the accelerator. Soon after, the model ran over the boy.

“The declarant certainly states that the motorcyclist was riding at least more than 150 km/h on the avenue”, narrates the statement of declaration. The limit of the lane where the accident occurred, according to the broadcaster, is 60 km/h.

The witness also said that he stopped the vehicle and identified a person lying on the road. As she reported: “(…) visibly injured, trying to get up with the help of both hands, one of her legs was already missing, which seemed to have been completely severed at the hip”.

The teenager’s left leg was amputated at the time of impact and, according to a military police officer, he stopped 50 meters in front of the accident. The young man was rescued, but he did not survive.

Bruno Krupp rehearsed his return to the catwalks

in conversation with the Eartha person close to Bruno Krupp, who preferred not to be identified, said that, like the advisory, he has not been able to contact the boy for a few days. However, what is known is that he was rehearsing a return to the catwalks, he would have even made a book recently.

“An agency in Paris was very interested in it. Now it’s over,” said the colleague.

In addition to being an influencer, Krupp was working as public relations for a restaurant. Those who know him define him as sympathetic and as someone who is successful among women. Despite the image of “party”, the colleague does not see much future for Krupp in fashion.

“After that, it will be difficult for him to work as a model”, he evaluates.