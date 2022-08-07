Bruno Krupp leaves hospital and goes to prison for death of teenager in Rio de Janeiro | Rio de Janeiro

The model and digital influencer Bruno Krupp, 25, left the Marcos Moraes Hospital, in Méier, in the North Zone of Rio, this Saturday (6) and went to a prison unit in Rio.

Initially, he was expected to testify at the 16th DP, in Barra da Tijuca, about the traffic accident in which he killed a 16-year-old teenager, but, because of the time he would be admitted to the prison system, he was released from this process by passing at the police station only to sign documents related to the case.

Krupp’s departure to the prison took place after contradictions found in the reports of the Marcos Moraes Hospital, where he was hospitalized, and which released him to serve preventive detention in a prison unit, and the report of the doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira, hired by the model’s family. is that requested her care in an ICU.

1 of 6 Krupp with police — Photo: TV Globo Krupp with police — Photo: TV Globo

2 of 6 Bruno Krupp leaving the police station in Rio — Photo: TV Globo Bruno Krupp leaving the police station in Rio — Photo: TV Globo

With the divergence, the delegate Aloysio Berardo Falcão de Paula Lopes, deputy of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), opened a new inquiry to investigate Bruno Nogueira Teixeira for misrepresentation and procedural fraud. He should be heard early next week.

Krupp should also have his hearing scheduled at police headquarters to talk about the trampling of young João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, on Avenida Lúcio Costa, in Barra, in the West Zone of the city, on Saturday (30).

Initially, the model would be heard as a witness, but with the death of João Gabriel at dawn on Sunday (31), and with the discovery that Krupp drove without a license and at high speed, the characteristics of your survey have changed.

3 of 6 Bruno Krupp leaving the police station in Rio — Photo: TV Globo Bruno Krupp leaving the police station in Rio — Photo: TV Globo

He was investigated by eventual deceit and had his preventive detention decreed on August 3.

“It wasn’t enough that he was stopped by Prohibition agents. Being caught in the situation described above had no didactic effect. On the contrary, he adopted an even more lethal behavior, ending up taking the life of a young man who was accompanied by his mother. , emphasizing that Bruno is not a newbie in the paths of crime”, highlighted the judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti about the fact that Krupp was stopped for three days in a blitz.

One new video recorded by security cameras shows the motorcycle piloted by model Bruno Krupp hitting the teenager João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on Saturday (30). The 16-year-old died.

From the image it is possible to see João accompanied by his mother, Mariana Cardim de Lima, crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa outside the crosswalk, a few steps from the boardwalk. With the impact, the young man’s leg was amputated on the spot and thrown 50 meters in front of the accident, on the lawn between the boardwalk and the sand of the beach.

New video shows motorcycle piloted by Bruno Krupp hitting teenager on the edge of Barra da

João Gabriel even underwent surgery at the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but he couldn’t resist. He was an only child and grandson, and he lived in Realengo.

Bruno was driving at high speed on a road whose limit is 60 km/h and he was without a license, even after being caught in a traffic stop three days before he was run over. A witness claimed he was traveling over 150 km/h.

Other witnesses said that the 25-year-old digital influencer has a habit of riding at high speeds.

“He is known, every weekend he spends here. Those noisy motorcycles, they fly by here, sometimes they pass by here, and when we look at it, it’s already far away”, reported a kiosk worker who saw the accident on Saturday.

Skill to measure speed

4 of 6 Bruno Krup’s motorcycle, a 2021/2022 Yamaha without a plate, was seized after being run over — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1 Bruno Krup’s motorcycle, a 2021/2022 Yamaha without a license plate, was seized after being run over — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1

On Thursday (4), a new expertise was made on the model’s motorcycle. The aim of the investigators is to find out what the speed of the motorcycle was at the time of the collision.

The experts said the front brake is intact and working, but to test the rear brake they would need the bike’s key. And that, as the place of the hit-and-run was dismantled, the key presented at the police station is not the original.

The agents will try to get a spare key from the factory.

The motorcycle used by Krupp once belonged to someone else. In May of that year, there was a transfer of ownership to the model name.

5 of 6 The model and influencer Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo The model and influencer Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Bruno Krupp mocks the blitz in which he was stopped days before the accident

Bruno Krupp mocked the Prohibition blitz in which he was stopped three days before running over and killing teenager João Gabriel. In the Instagram stories that g1 had access to, Bruno first posted a photo, with the caption “Hoje me fodi”, and then made a video.

In an ironic tone, Bruno commented:

“Morals, bro. I love Prohibition. I love. Master. Already?! Let’s see what will unfold in the best way, did it take?! Tamu together… Both sides of the track. Come, love, come play, come play. Let’s go!”

In that blitz, Bruno refused to blow the breathalyzer and received fines for riding the motorcycle without a license plate or license.

The model responds for homicide with eventual intent, when the risk of killing is assumed.

Contrary to what Bruno Krupp’s lawyer said on Wednesday (3), the model and influencer does not have a license to ride motorcycles.

“He just didn’t have a driver’s license yet because the Detran, unless I’m mistaken, had already checked his license. He just hadn’t gotten his wallet yet,” said William Pena, who represents Bruno, at the hospital door.

TV Globo found that the model didn’t even take the Detran practical test for motorcycles. Bruno only passed the theoretical exam and still needed to fulfill the minimum hours of driving lessons on the streets.