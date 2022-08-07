Caçulinha about Faustão in the Band: ‘It should continue on Sundays’

Musician Rubens Antonio da Silva, 81, known as Caçulinha, was a constant presence on TV Globo’s “Domingão do Faustão” for 26 years. And if he is one of the main names remembered in the attraction, the pianist sees a mistake in the strategy of the former boss at the Band, which had its employees cut.

in conversation with splashthe multi-instrumentalist says he maintains a good relationship with Faustão, but says he never received an invitation to participate in the attraction on the new station.

“He should have stayed only on Sundays, just like he did on TV. Since it’s to do a program, he keeps it once a week to have content. Doing it every day on television is very difficult, even with a great structure. “, says the musician.

The Band press office informed, in contact with the report, that the program was recorded again on July 25 after a collective vacation. Since then, the program has been shown from 8:30 pm to 9:50 pm, with a 40-minute reduction compared to the January premiere.

The artist also claims that Faustão has an “adventurous spirit”, which encouraged him to accept the project after leaving Globo in June last year.

“It was a big surprise, I never imagined this would happen (leaving Globo). He always said things to me, and I asked him to keep quiet. It was working out, I told him not to change anything. But he always liked to take risks” , he added.

Caçulinha and Faustão on TV Globo’s “Domingão” Image: TV Globo/Disclosure

Caçulinha left the TV Globo attraction in 2015. During his 26 years with the band, the musician played in the show’s band, in games, vignettes and advertising jingles. The interactions, jokes and teasing with the live presenter were constant.

“We still talk, we talk on the phone. We have lunch with friends or former directors when possible. I also go to pizzas at Faustão’s house. But people don’t talk about the program (at the Band).

TV memories

During his time at Globo, Caçulinha also participated in the program “Sai de Baixo” for 8 years. He claims to have no hard feelings against the broadcaster.

“I miss the 30th at Globo the most. It was ‘plim plim’. It never failed, it was wonderful. It was an incredible place to work. I have many friends, directors. It’s always a party when I meet people”, he joked.

“People don’t forget what I did on TV, it marked me in a very strong way. It’s been almost ten years, and people always greet me in the streets”, concluded Caçulinha.

After ending the partnership with Faustão, Caçulinha started working at TV Gazeta. He took over the piano on the show hosted by Ronnie Von in 2015.

“He’s the most polite, serious and honest person I know. Everything with him is just right, he doesn’t speak ill of anyone. I’ve known him for over 30 years”, he recalled, extolling the experience.

Caçulinha left the attraction in March 2019 and did not return to work on TV. “I would like to return, but everything was very stopped because of the pandemic. When they call me, I will go”.

They do it live! The celebrities revealed in ‘Domingão do Faustão’