Caçulinha about Faustão in the Band: ‘It should continue on Sundays’

Musician Rubens Antonio da Silva, 81, known as Caçulinha, was a constant presence on TV Globo’s “Domingão do Faustão” for 26 years. And if he is one of the main names remembered in the attraction, the pianist sees a mistake in the strategy of the former boss at the Band, which had its employees cut.
in conversation with splashthe multi-instrumentalist says he maintains a good relationship with Faustão, but says he never received an invitation to participate in the attraction on the new station.
“He should have stayed only on Sundays, just like he did on TV. Since it’s to do a program, he keeps it once a week to have content. Doing it every day on television is very difficult, even with a great structure. “, says the musician.
The Band press office informed, in contact with the report, that the program was recorded again on July 25 after a collective vacation. Since then, the program has been shown from 8:30 pm to 9:50 pm, with a 40-minute reduction compared to the January premiere.
The artist also claims that Faustão has an “adventurous spirit”, which encouraged him to accept the project after leaving Globo in June last year.
“It was a big surprise, I never imagined this would happen (leaving Globo). He always said things to me, and I asked him to keep quiet. It was working out, I told him not to change anything. But he always liked to take risks” , he added.
Caçulinha left the TV Globo attraction in 2015. During his 26 years with the band, the musician played in the show’s band, in games, vignettes and advertising jingles. The interactions, jokes and teasing with the live presenter were constant.
“We still talk, we talk on the phone. We have lunch with friends or former directors when possible. I also go to pizzas at Faustão’s house. But people don’t talk about the program (at the Band).
TV memories
During his time at Globo, Caçulinha also participated in the program “Sai de Baixo” for 8 years. He claims to have no hard feelings against the broadcaster.
“I miss the 30th at Globo the most. It was ‘plim plim’. It never failed, it was wonderful. It was an incredible place to work. I have many friends, directors. It’s always a party when I meet people”, he joked.
“People don’t forget what I did on TV, it marked me in a very strong way. It’s been almost ten years, and people always greet me in the streets”, concluded Caçulinha.
After ending the partnership with Faustão, Caçulinha started working at TV Gazeta. He took over the piano on the show hosted by Ronnie Von in 2015.
“He’s the most polite, serious and honest person I know. Everything with him is just right, he doesn’t speak ill of anyone. I’ve known him for over 30 years”, he recalled, extolling the experience.
Caçulinha left the attraction in March 2019 and did not return to work on TV. “I would like to return, but everything was very stopped because of the pandemic. When they call me, I will go”.
They do it live! The celebrities revealed in ‘Domingão do Faustão’
1 / 16
After 32 years on the air, “Domingão do Faustão” came to an end with the early departure of the TV Globo presenter. Check out the celebrities who made their debut on the show.
Victor Pollak/Globo
two / 16
Flavia Alessandra
Flávia Alessandra was revealed at the age of 15 in the “Best of Three” contest and won her first role in a soap opera, as Tânia from “Top Model”. To this day, the actress considers Faustão a godfather at Globo.
Flávia Alessandra’s husband, Otaviano Costa also made his debut in “Domingão do Faustão”. In 1998, long before shining here at UOL’s OtaLab, he worked as a reporter for the program, interviewing people with high-risk professions.
Disclosure
4 / 16
Adriana Esteves
The eternal Carminha won second place in the same contest as Flávia Alessandra and also secured a role in “Top Model”. Today, she has one of the most extensive CVs in Brazilian TV and cinema.
Alex Carvalho/TV Globo
5 / 16
Gabriela Duarte
It seems that the “Best of Three” was synonymous with success! Regina Duarte’s daughter came third in the contest and also launched her career as an actress at Globo.
Reproduction/Globe/Disclosure
6 / 16
Lisandra Souto
Another face revealed in “Best of Three”, the actress came to participate in soap operas such as “De Corpo e Alma” and “Quatro por Quatro”. His last work was in “Apocalypse”, by RecordTV
Marcelo Correa/Disclosure
7 / 16
Nivea Stelmann
In 1995, the actress was consecrated champion of the painting “Estrela por Um Dia” and then embarked on several soap operas on Globo.
Paulo Damasceno/TV Globo
8 / 16
Scheila Carvalho
Scheila Carvalho was elected Tchan’s new brunette in the “Domingão” contest in 1997, replacing Débora Brasil. The dancer spent 8 years in the group.
Reproduction / Instagram
9 / 16
Sheila Mello
A year after her namesake, it was Sheila Mello’s turn to win the contest to be the new blonde of Tchan, replacing Carla Perez. She left the group in 2003 and even got music!
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 16
Samara Felippo
The actress, as well as her friend Nívea Stelmann, participated in the painting “Estrela por Um Dia” and secured roles in “Malhação” and “Anjo Mau” soon after.
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 16
Sabrina Sato
Before shining on “BBB” and RecordTV, Sabrina was part of the group of dancers of “Domingão” between 2000 and 2001
Reproduction / Instagram
12 / 16
Juliana Alves
The actress was also part of the show’s team of dancers and participated in the same edition of “BBB” as Sabrina. Today, Juliana collects several global soap operas and became the muse of Carnival!
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 16
Mirella Santos
Spending two years as a dancer on “Faustão”, she got to meet Latino, to whom she was engaged, backstage. Today, Mirella has a YouTube channel and is married to comedian Ceará.
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 16
Julianne Trevisol
The actress, known for her soap operas on Globo and RecordTV, was Faustão’s dancer between 1999 and 2003.
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
15 / 16
Aline Riscado
One of the hottest dancers on the show, Aline spent three and a half years in ballet. Later, she got work as an actress, as in the series “Vai que Cola”.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 16
Carla Prata
Carla spent four years in Faustão’s ballet, between 2007 and 2011, and later joined the cast of “A Fazenda 8” and “Dancing Brasil”, on RecordTV.