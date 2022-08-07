Caetano Veloso celebrates 80 years in live with Maria Bethânea – 06/08/2022 – Illustrated

On the exact day he completes eight decades of life, Caetano Veloso takes the stage at Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, for another family show.

By his side are his sons Moreno, Zeca and Tom and his sister Maria Bethânia. With artistic direction by Pedro Secchin, the special “Caetano 80 Anos” is performed by singer Iza and can be seen by non-Globoplay subscribers. An excerpt will be shown by Fantástico.

Globoplay and Multishow, 20:30, free

The Predator: The Hunt

In the new feature of the action franchise, an alien hunter lands on Earth around 1700, in the middle of the territory of the American tribe of the Comanche. But he didn’t expect to be confronted by a

young indigenous warrior.

Star+, 16 years old

Buba

In this German comedy, a small-town crook and his brother team up with a local mob, with unpredictable results.

Netflix, 16 years old

ancestry

Two pieces about black masculinity debut on the platform’s virtual stage. At 3:00 pm, “Amora Paulada”, by Renato Gama, about the anguish of a middle-aged black man, will air. At 7 pm, it’s the turn of “Rito. Passos para Quem Partiu”, by the group Contadores de Mentira, about lives lost in the pandemic. The pieces can be seen until the 28th.

YouTube of Itaú Cultural, free

Debate between Governor Candidates

The broadcaster holds the first debate between candidates for the governments of several states and the federal district. In São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, from PT, Rodrigo Garcia, from PSDB, Tarcísio de Freitas, from Republicanos, Vinícius Poit, from Novo, and Elvis Cezar, from PDT, participate. Mediation by Rodolfo Schneider. At 11 pm, Canal Livre echoes the debates.

Band and BandNews, 9pm, free

Morocco cinema

Ricardo Calil’s film, which shows how a group of homeless people occupied a movie theater building in São Paulo, opens a series of documentaries about Brazil’s problems, two months before the elections.

GloboNews, 11pm, 12 years old