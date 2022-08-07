Caetano Veloso celebrates 80th birthday with children and Maria Bethânia in live this Sunday | Song

Caetano Veloso turns 80 this Sunday (7) and will celebrate the special date with a live with his children Moreno, Zeca and Tom, in addition to his sister Maria Bethânia.

The special “Caetano 80 anos” will be broadcast by Globoplay and Multishow, starting at 8:30 pm. A snippet will also be shown on “Fantastic”.

Caetano Veloso turns 80 with a family show and live broadcast: ‘a nice place to be’

Before the presentation, Caetano took stock of his career in an interview released by Globoplay.

“I would say that it was, for me, at the same time coherent and surprising. Since I was a boy I knew I was going to be an artist, but not a musician”, he says.

He defines the celebration as “family friendly” and the way he wanted. “We’re rehearsing at home, but we’re going to a big stage. We have and we don’t have the right to miss chords, verses, notes.”

Among the songs that will be part of the repertoire, “O sopro do fole”, “Irene” and “Milagres do povo” were confirmed by the singer.