Caetano Veloso turns 80 with a family show and live broadcast | National Journal

Caetano Veloso turns 80 this Sunday (7). The party will be a family show with live broadcast. Another gift to the audience is an exclusive interview you see in the video above.

Hair was once curly, long, short, black, rebellious. Young Mr. Caetano Emanuel Viana Teles Veloso reaches 80 gray-haired and, almost unanimously, more charming.

“I don’t agree. When I look at my photographs when I’m young, I think I’m much more beautiful. But if people think I’m more beautiful, I’m happy”, says Caetano.

The time that changes the frame is the same that continues to calm the restless thinker’s head.

“I feel internally very coherent. And yet, I’ve said things that conflict with others I’ve said before. But that’s because life is difficult, and reality is a complex business.” says the singer.

The Caetano of the world left Santo Amaro da Purificação. The city had no idea that Dona Canô and her José’s son would get this far.

“When I was, I don’t know, 9 or 10 years old, I don’t know, a cousin of mine took me to a lady in Santo Amaro, who was very famous for predicting the future. And this lady, Dona Dazu, she said I would live until 65 years old. And I was happy, because it was such a long way away”, he says.

Who really understood the future was Dona Canô. Caetano’s mother had a keen eye for the poetry that inhabited her son’s attitudes.

“Caetano was a child, he had a flower called Lágrima de Vênus. He would sit next to the plant, I would complain: ‘my son, aren’t you going to the door with the boys?’. He would say: ‘No, my mother, I can see tears fall'”, says Dona Canô, in 1992.

The sensitive boy grew up observing his surroundings and launched himself at the voice of his younger sister, Maria Bethânia, on Show Opinião, in 1965.

“He taught me to walk, to take my first steps, and taught me music and choice, the possibility of choice. Caetano is a prince, well, a prince in all circumstances and situations, for me”, he says. Bethania.

Friend and music producer Nelson Motta was there.

“I met Caetano at Maria Bethânia’s first show as her sister’s escort at Teatro Opinião. There I was introduced to him, but above all, I was introduced to his music. The whole theater came out singing: ‘and it was for her that the rooster cocorocô’. How beautiful, the cocorocô rooster. It was different from the bossa nova that was liked at the time, it was something else”, says Nelson Motta.

Bahia let Caetano fly. And he flapped his wings for life, making noise.

In the mirror of time, tropicalism. In decades of memory, pains never forgotten.

“The arrest, being arrested and being arrested. Being arrested without explanation, being thrown into solitary confinement and staying for a month without anyone telling me why I had been arrested. It was the most destabilizing thing. I left there for another 4 months of confinement. in Salvador and, from there, for another two and a half years of exile. So, I was different, it was difficult”, says Caetano. .

Prison and exile also yielded masterpieces. On his return to Brazil, celebration at the Teatro Municipal do Rio, alongside his life partner, Gilberto Gil.

“He has been a great teacher in shaping my character, my thinking, my style. It has been a privilege to share the time-space of existence with him. My strengthened affection as a friend-brother is all I can give him as a gift. on his 80th birthday”, extols Gilberto Gil.

The craft of creating was leaving the road full of treasures, in literature, in cinema.

The art of living what you like. The verb ‘caetanear’ was conjugated in beautiful phrases, in strong lyrics, in current choruses and in loves packed with tenderness.

It seems impossible, but with so many concerts around the planet, Caetano knows exactly what marked his heart.

“It was an open-air show in Realengo. I liked the show. That day, it came out especially beautiful and the audience, I’ll tell you, was the most beautiful I’ve ever seen in my life”, he says.

The achievements of eight decades of life, mostly in the spotlight, go far beyond what the public and fans see. The most celebrated of them has a first and last name: Veloso Family. Being surrounded by family affection is what keeps our birthday boy’s heart beating to the frequency of love and creativity.

“The most important event of my adult life was the birth of Moreno. My first child, and I wanted to have 10, it was so wonderful for me”, he says.

The 80th birthday party will be with the children Moreno, Zeca and Tom and their sister, Maria Bethânia. Caetano asks for a special gift.

“I ask as a gift for me a contribution to TV Pelourinho, which is an organization in Salvador that trains young boys to do what they are doing here, master television technology”, he explains.

The special ‘Caetano Veloso 80 years’ takes place this Sunday (7), in Rio. It will be broadcast live, simultaneously by Globoplay and Multishow, and a part on Fantástico.

“You see it’s honest, it’s simple, it’s direct, full of successes, but also this family thing. So, I think this is that nice place to be, that will be transmitted to whoever is watching”, he says. Raoni Carneiro, director of variety genre.

The man who made the soundtrack of our lives has some advice for little Caetano, the one who just wanted to live in Bahia.