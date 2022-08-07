Caixa determines payments of R$ 3 thousand of Emergency Aid

The retroactive installments of the Emergency Aid have already been determined. See who receives and what the values ​​are

Emergency Aid was paid to families in a situation of economic vulnerability during the Covid-19. The benefit ended in October 2021. Now, the Federal Government has announced the payment of retroactive installments to single parents who did not receive the additional amount.

Between April and August 2020, the first months of payment, only single mothers, heads of families, received the double amount of R$ 1200. The same right was not granted to men in a similar situation at that time.

However, last year, the National Congress overrode the presidential veto that prevented the additional payment to these Brazilians and instituted the transfers.

Who is entitled to Emergency Aid in 2022?

To receive the retroactive installments of Emergency Aid, you must meet the following requirements:

Men head of a single parent family;

Enrollment in the Single Registry until April 2, 2020;

Not having a spouse;

Registration for Emergency Aid until July 2, 2020;

Registration as a “family member”;

Receipt of a simple quota of aid;

Family under 18 years old.

What is the value of the retroactive installment of Emergency Aid?

The amount of the installment varies according to the month the beneficiary joined the program. Those who received 5 simple installments of the aid can receive R$ 3 thousand. Brazilians who started receiving in May 2020, are entitled to R$ 2,400.

For the other months, the installments are as follows:

June/2020: BRL 1,800;

July/2020: BRL 1,200;

August/2020: BRL 600.

The consultation of the Emergency Aid situation must be done through the Dataprev website with the same login as gov.br.

Undue payment of Emergency Aid

According to the CGU (Comptroller General of the Republic), Emergency Aid was improperly paid to millions of Brazilians.

Check the number of people who received the benefit without being entitled:

Family income higher than allowed: 1,186,259;

Formal employment relationship: 1,982,919;

Retirees: 867,927;

Killed: 135,709;

Under 18s: 411.

Added together, the numbers correspond to 7.7% of all program beneficiaries, which is equivalent to 5.2 million people.

Who was entitled to Emergency Aid?

The criteria for the payment of the Emergency Aid installments were as follows.

Be over 18 years old;

Not having a formal CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) registration or being a public servant;

Not receiving any type of social security benefit from the INSS (National Social Security Institute), assistance benefit or any other type of income distribution program except Bolsa Família;

Have a per capita monthly family income of up to half a minimum wage (R$522.50 in 2020) or a total family monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$3,135);

Not having received more than BRL 28,559.70 in 2018;

Be registered in the Single Registry.

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com