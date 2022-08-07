Capital already has 7 confirmations of monkeypox

Three new cases were recorded in the last few days, two in Campo Grane and one in Itaquiraí.

One of the symptoms of monkeypox is sores on the skin. (Photo: Publicity)

SES (State Department of Health) recorded three new cases of monkeypox in the state, two of them in the Capital and one in Itaquiraí. With the new notification, the number of infected with the virus in Campo Grande rises to 7, and 8 in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The epidemiological bulletin also reports that there are 11 cases under investigation by health teams in the municipalities of Bandeirantes, Três Lagoas, Camapuã, Ponta Porã, Cassilândia, Dourados and Campo Grande.

The health status of the three new people was not disclosed, but there were no deaths from the disease.

With a greater number of new cases, the city of Campo Grande announced that it is carrying out a “Municipal Contingency Plan” against the disease. The document will establish all strategies, from screening to care flows for infected patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease almost always starts with a sudden, strong and intense fever. The patient also has headache, nausea, exhaustion, tiredness and, fundamentally, the appearance of ganglia (swellings popularly known as “inguas”), which can occur both in the neck region, in the axillary region, and in the perigenital region.

The manifestation on the skin is called uniform papulovesicular, which are sores or lesions throughout the body. The main mode of transmission of smallpox from monkeys is through contact. This contact happens by skin/skin, secretions or personal objects of the infected patient that you have contact. One of the main forms of contamination is sex.

Anyone who has symptoms of suspected monkeypox can look for any of the 82 public health units in Campo Grande.