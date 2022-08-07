‘Cara e Courage’: Anita is uncomfortable with the presence of Ítalo | come around

08 Aug Monday

Ítalo remembers Clarice and is disconcerted. Pat and Moa interrogate Baby, Italo’s Parkour student, in the Coragem.com shed. Olivia looks for Duarte for the company to introduce him to Andréa Pratini. Italo, Pat and Moa decide what to do with Baby after discovering he is Danilo’s informant. Baby is run over while trying to escape, and Ítalo helps him. Renan demands that Lou live with him. Pat asks to talk to Alfredo. Moa notices a different look from Pat and becomes hopeful. Duarte resigns from the dance company because he can’t reconcile his job as a handyman with Bob Wright’s commitments. He also doesn’t want to be discovered by Andréa and decides to invest in conquering the actress. Alfredo is suspicious of the way Pat treats him when he gets home. Andréa discovers that the judge at Chiquinho’s custody hearing is her friend. Pat asks Alfredo to separate.

