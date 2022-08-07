‘Cara e Courage’: Anita is uncomfortable with the presence of Ítalo | come around

He, who learned from Clarice (Taís Araujo) of the existence of a lookalike of the businesswoman, trembles on the bases when he meets the massage therapist at the thrift store in Dalva (Carol Portes).
Anita maintains the pose, filling Clarice’s former security guard and lover with questions: she wants to know what he works with, if he’s rich and what his intentions are with Dalva.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: chapters from August 08 to 13
“Do you always meddle in your friends’ lives?” asks Ítalo, annoyed.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) does not like the interrogation made by Anita (Taís Araujo) — Photo: Globo
Anita replies that this only happens when she doesn’t feel firm in the guy who’s with her friends:
“Sometimes, two words are enough for us to get the person,” she says.
Dalva notices the weather and intervenes. Italo leaves and Anita confesses that her energy didn’t match the boy’s.
“There’s something about him that I didn’t like… I didn’t like this Ítalo!”
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 8/8, of Cara e Coragem.
08 Aug
Monday
Ítalo remembers Clarice and is disconcerted. Pat and Moa interrogate Baby, Italo’s Parkour student, in the Coragem.com shed. Olivia looks for Duarte for the company to introduce him to Andréa Pratini. Italo, Pat and Moa decide what to do with Baby after discovering he is Danilo’s informant. Baby is run over while trying to escape, and Ítalo helps him. Renan demands that Lou live with him. Pat asks to talk to Alfredo. Moa notices a different look from Pat and becomes hopeful. Duarte resigns from the dance company because he can’t reconcile his job as a handyman with Bob Wright’s commitments. He also doesn’t want to be discovered by Andréa and decides to invest in conquering the actress. Alfredo is suspicious of the way Pat treats him when he gets home. Andréa discovers that the judge at Chiquinho’s custody hearing is her friend. Pat asks Alfredo to separate.
