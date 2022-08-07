Carolina Ferraz, Maitê, Glória and Lair demand millions from Globo

The carioca broadcaster is the target of lawsuits filed by former employees; know the reason

Despite having worked in the country’s largest broadcaster for many years, some celebrities, after their respective dismissals, decided to go to court to demand what is rightfully yours. Carolina Ferraz, Maitê Proença, Glória Vanique and Lair Rennófor example, are fighting in the courts against the globe.

Amazingly, most of them accuse the broadcaster of practicing the “Pejotization”ie, had no employment relationship but worked as if there were. Just for so many years worked, the compensation can reach millions of reais if the carioca broadcaster is actually convicted.

CAROLINA FERRAZ

starting with Carolina Ferraz, who shone at Globo for many years and now runs “Domingo Espetacular”, we have exactly the case of requirement of recognition of employment relationship. The famous left the platinum in 2017, and filed a labor lawsuit to receive everything a CLT is entitled to: 13th, FGTS and vacation.

according to TV news, the presenter of Record is asking for no less than R$7 million. In her lawsuit, she alleges that she had a routine as a CLT maid, and even had to stop a play to be able to handle her routine on soap operas.

MAITÊ PROENÇA

Going the same way, Maitê Proença also requires recognition of an employment relationship due to her routine at the station. Unlike the previous one, the value of her compensation is much lower: she asks BRL 500 thousand.

The process, which has been running since 2018, had Carolina Ferraz as a witness, who testified that she did not have access to the actress’ negotiationbut in your case, it was forced by Globo to sign a contract outside the work card.

GLORIA VANIQUE

The case of Rodrigo Bocardi’s ex-partner is different from the others. according to TV News, Gloria Vanique wants to be compensated because she received less than her professional colleagues. She played the same role as the commander of Bom Dia São Paulo and César Tralli at the time, but billed a much lower value.

LAIR RENNÓ

About that, Lair Rennó decided to go to court to collect the salaries related to Fátima Bernardes’ vacation and absence coverage, at the time of the Meeting. According to OnScreenthe holder was absent in 200 programs between 2014 and 2019.

Amazingly, Globo changed the employment relationship of Lair Rennó, who ceased to be a CLT and became a PJ in 2014, right when he started covering Fátima Bernardes. Therefore, the journalist filed the suit to have the bond recognized, and wants to receive all the benefits of when he was in front of the “Meeting”.