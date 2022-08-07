Carreteiros accept agreement to close activities in So Loureno – Gerais

The traditional tourist carriage rides in the city of São Loureno are practically closed. On Friday (05/08) city cart drivers signed an indemnity agreement to end their activities.

According to the agreement made with the Municipal Government, the cart drivers, about 42 of them, should receive the amount of R$30 thousand as compensation to choose another professional activity or to acquire a Tuk-Tuk, an adapted motorcycle with a cabin to carry more people.
A bill should be sent to the Municipality of So Loureno soon, to definitively ban the use of animal-drawn vehicles in the city, generating relief and a sense of accomplishment for all those who hoped for the end of the carts.
So Loureno is one of the best known hydromineral resorts in Brazil. It is part of the Circuito das Águas de Minas Gerais, in Serra da Mantiqueira. In the city, tourists ride in traditional carriages. Many saw it as a nice way to get to know the city in the carriages that depart from the center of the city.

On the tour, tourists pass by several attractions of São Loureno such as the cable car, knitwear, outlets, candy factories, small farms. The tour lasts approximately 40 minutes.

