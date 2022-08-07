Cattleman, who went hungry in London, prospers with his wife in milk production in the south of Minas | Rural Globe

The costs for milk production are high and many breeders are giving up the activity, but a couple from the south of Minas Gerais is managing to profit in the sector, thanks to the help of technical assistance.

The 37-hectare site, in Santa Rita de Caldas, is the result of 10 years of dedication and mishaps along the way.

Áureo de Carvalho and Sônia Pereira were born in the city, but they didn’t get together right away. Sonia was in the sales business and had never thought of moving from the city to the countryside. Áureo was raised in the countryside, taking care of cows.

He always dreamed of an independent milk production, but he didn’t have the property to do so. Áureo then decided to leave Brazil.

The producer lived for 2 and a half years in London, England, without even knowing much of the language and went hungry. There, he worked from janitor to head chef.

Back in Brazil in 2010, Áureo managed to buy the ranch, but leased the land to work for a cruise company, through which he learned Spanish and lived in Andalusia, Spain for a year. At the time, he and Sonia were just friends. When they started the relationship, the rancher decided it was time to invest in the farm.

In the beginning, the couple raised beef cattle and had a small dairy herd of 15 cows, which produced, per day, a maximum of 130 liters and the accounts did not close. The story only changed when the family received a visit from Rodrigo Beck, a technician at the Institute for Technical Assistance and Rural Extension (Emater).

Today, there are 44 lactating cows, which produce, per day, almost 20 liters each. The total reaches 850 liters of milk.

One of the tips given to Áureo was the lease of an area of ​​degraded pasture, which was used for planting with crop rotation, encouraging life in the soil. In 5 years, the couple was able to take back the space and increase the planting of cornused in silage, feed for cattle in dry weather.

Other techniques have been implemented:

rotated paddocks, placing the cattle in a different area per day, allowing for pasture recovery;

preparation of the silage itself;

improvement of herd genetics;

entry into artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs.

Áureo is part of an association of small farmers in the region who sell milk to a dairy company.

His production cost today is R$1.89 per liter of milk. In July, he received R$ 2.62 for this amount. the cattleman also receives a bonus of R$ 0.20 for the quality of the product.

The couple wants to reach 1,000 liters of milk a day by the end of the year.

Learn more in the full report in the video above.