Celebrities change their minds about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard affair

At the beginning of June this year, the final verdict came out in the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which found that the actress defamed the actor and should pay a millionaire compensation to her ex-husband. The artist began to suffer attacks on social media, while Depp had support from many celebrities. That may have changed, after new details of the case were revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents.

The documents, obtained by attorney Andrea Burkhart, show messages between Depp and singer Marilyn Manson sympathizing with each other over their similar allegations of domestic violence. There are also notes from the actor’s legal team trying to present Amber’s past as an “exotic dancer” in evidence – which was not her profession during their courtship or marriage.

These new points in the case may have caused some Johnny Depp supporters to back off. A supporter of Amber noticed that several likes on the post of the actor celebrating the verdict suddenly disappeared.

“Celebrities are removing their likes on Johnny Depp’s Instagram celebration post,” the profile wrote. In the sequence, she cited some celebrities who did this: “For everyone who is wondering who has disliked the post so far: Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, Joey King “.