Central Bank raises interest rate again. What changes?

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the base interest rate (Selic) for the 12th consecutive time, to 13.75% per year. This is the highest level recorded since 2017, but the market expects a new high in September.

Read more: With SELIC at 13.75%, how much does R$ 1,000 earn in savings?

The monetary tightening movement began last year, when the rate was at an all-time low of 2%. Since then, new measures adopted by the government have increased fiscal uncertainty in the country.

In a statement, the Copom cited inflation expectations “For a horizon of 6 quarters ahead, the IPCA projection in 12 months stands at 3.5%. Relevant horizon includes 2023 and, to a lesser extent, 2024. Copom chose to emphasize inflation accumulated in 12 months in the 1st quarter of 2024. Copom will persevere in strategy until consolidating disinflation and anchoring around the target”, he wrote.

Why raise the Selic?

The increase in the base rate makes credit more expensive and causes a slowdown in the economy, reducing inflation. As a result, prices tend to decline or remain stable.

The BC set the inflation target at 3.25% for 2023, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points more or less. Analysts already consider that the limit will be exceeded for the second year in a row.

Brazil continues to have the highest real interest rate in the world, discounting inflation, in a list of 40 economies. The Brazilian real interest rate is around 8.52% per year, more than double that of second place (Mexico, with 4.20%), according to data from MoneYou and Infinity Asset Management.