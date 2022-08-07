Chamber approves end of tax role for health plans

Project allows coverage of procedures and treatments that would be excluded by operators

The deputies approved, in a symbolic vote, the bill 2033/2022 which expands the coverage of health plans procedures this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022). The proposal overturns the so-called exhaustive list of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) – a list of mandatory treatments and all available services covered by operators.

The approval of the text produced by deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR) was celebrated by deputies from the opposition, government and families who accompanied the session in the plenary. Now, the text goes to the Senate for analysis and can be voted on during the week of concentrated effort, from August 8 to 12. Here is the full text of the project (40 KB).

The proposal determines that the coverage of services by health plans will follow the list updated by the ANS with each new procedure inclusion.

According to the text, the list will serve as a reference for operators contracted as of January 1, 1999 and for contracts adapted from the bill.

The text sets out rules to authorize coverage of treatments and procedures that are not included in the agency’s list.

In these cases, the health plan is authorized to cover services with:

proof of efficacy, based on scientific evidence and therapeutic plan;

recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS (Unified Health System);

indication of health technology assessment body.

JUDICIALIZATION

On July 14th, the ANS said in a statement to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that the possible change in the coverage of mandatory treatments by the private health sector may cause an increase in the prices of the plans.

The statement was sent to the process that discusses the agency’s formulation and participation on the list of procedures.

At the beginning of June, the 2nd Section of the STJ (Superior Justice Tribunal) decided that health plans are only required to cover treatments that are on the ANS list.

In the judgment, the court analyzed whether the agency’s list is exhaustive or exemplary. That is, if operators are only required to cover what is on the ANS list or if procedures outside the list must also be offered, in case of medical prescription.

The vote of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Luis Felipe Salomaoby the prediction that the role is exhaustive.