Check the new value of the liter of GASOLINE

There was a new readjustment in the value of the liter of gasoline. With the change, since 2021, the price has now registered its lowest value, reaching a drop of 2.54%. Currently, it is already the fifth consecutive time that there is a decrease in the value of pumps across the country.

In addition to gasoline, there was also a drop in the price of diesel, ethanol and gas, which are also at a value considered high, outside of other related sectors. To find out what the price changes were, keep following us below!

New increase in the price of gasoline

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), from the new adjustment of 2.54%, the value of the liter goes from R$ 5.84 to R$ 5.74. In some parts of the country, at the time of high prices, the maximum rate found at gas stations reached R$ 7.49, which weighed on the pockets of Brazilians who were already facing problems with inflation in food, for example.

The fall in values ​​is due to the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), in addition to refinery readjustments by Petrobras. In ten days, there were two falls in this sector, which added up to a total decline of 3.88%. The change takes effect from today (02/08).

Diesel, ethanol and gas also undergo readjustment

As well as gasoline, diesel is also in the fifth week of decline in values, even if timidly: the fall, now, made the value go from R$ 7.44 to R$ 7.42. According to the Director of Commercialization and Logistics at Petrobras, Claudio Mastella, the company sees the strengthening of diesel with caution, preferring, first, to create a scenario of maintenance of values.

In addition, natural gas, which has been taking up space due to the rise in gasoline prices, also dropped: from R$5.08 to R$5.07, as well as cooking gas, which went from R$111, 80, on average, to R$ 111.75. Ineffective changes for now, but positive.

Finally, ethanol also showed a drop (even bigger than gasoline, by the way): the reduction was 2.5%, taking the product from R$ 4.22 to R$ 4.21. In addition to all the fuels mentioned, the drop in ICMS also affected other areas, such as telecommunications, electricity and public transport.

Is Gasoline Aid already approved?

The rise in fuel prices led to the mobilization of the National Congress to create an aid that aimed to financially help people working in the transport sector. According to the Bill (PL 1472/21), there will be three aid bands, which have a limit of R$ 300.

1) R$ 100: aimed at motorcycle drivers whose cylinder capacity is up to 125.

2) R$ 300: aimed at drivers of vessels considered small, whose engine does not exceed 16hp;

3) R$ 300: aimed at those who are professional drivers of individual transport.

However, to be able to receive the values ​​of the Gasoline Allowance, you will still need to meet the requirements. One of them is, for example, related to family income, which should not exceed the amount corresponding to 3 minimum wages.

Finally, the Gasoline Aid was approved in the Federal Senate. However, the text still needs to go through the Chamber of Deputies. Therefore, it is only possible to speak, so far, of a partial approval. New updates are expected to appear in the coming weeks.

Apps to save gas

With gasoline prices soaring, consumers can turn to various ways to save. One of them is in relation to applications that can generate discounts or give vouchers. Thus, the first option is Abastece Aí, an application of the Ipiranga network. Through it, it is possible to receive a cashback according to the expense. Link: https://bityli.com/qRdaqh.

In addition, another alternative is Shell Box, an application connected to the Shell network. The app provides points for users who, when they reach certain thresholds, can request to be exchanged for both discounts and benefits. Link: https://bityli.com/wyUghb.

Finally, there is still the option of the Petrobras application, Premmia. There are a number of actions that, when the user completes them, he can earn rewards. They can range from a cup of coffee to even a fuel voucher. Link: https://bityli.com/NmnNRZ.

