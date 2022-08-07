Check the results of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2508; prize is BRL 3 million

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2508; prize is BRL 3 million 1 Views

posted on 06/08/2022 20:00 / updated 06/08/2022 20:40

Was today your lucky day? - (credit: Agência Brasil)


Was today your lucky day? – (credit: Agência Brasil)

On Saturday night (8/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled seven lotteries: the 2508 Mega-Sena contests; Quina’s 5917; the 2592 of Lotofácil; 2401 of the Double Seine; 1818 for Timemania, 10 for +Millionaire and 639 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 3.4 million, had the following dozens drawn: 41-45-48-51-53-58.
The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 12 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-27-28-32-54.
The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

+Millionaire

+Millionária, with an expected prize of R$ 10 million, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 04-13-15-31-39-45. The clovers drawn were: 4-2.
The number of +Millionaire winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-08-12-15-14-25-31. Lucky month is July.
The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 28-30-39-40-49-50 in the first draw; 21-26-41-42-44-49 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 2 million.
The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 2.1 million, presented the following result: 02-13-28-49-50-62-75. The heart team is the Forest, from Ceara.
The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4.2 million, for those who hit 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-04-05-06-07-10-14-15-18-19-21-22-23-25.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Embraer’s new passenger plane will be ‘short’

THE Embraer published an unpublished video on their social networks this Friday showing more details …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved