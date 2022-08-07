Check the results of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2508; prize is BRL 3 million

posted on 06/08/2022 20:00 / updated 06/08/2022 20:40



Was today your lucky day? – (credit: Agência Brasil)

On Saturday night (8/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled seven lotteries: the 2508 Mega-Sena contests; Quina’s 5917; the 2592 of Lotofácil; 2401 of the Double Seine; 1818 for Timemania, 10 for +Millionaire and 639 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 3.4 million, had the following dozens drawn: 41-45-48-51-53-58.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 12 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-27-28-32-54.

+Millionaire

+Millionária, with an expected prize of R$ 10 million, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 04-13-15-31-39-45. The clovers drawn were: 4-2.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-08-12-15-14-25-31. Lucky month is July.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 28-30-39-40-49-50 in the first draw; 21-26-41-42-44-49 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 2 million.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 2.1 million, presented the following result: 02-13-28-49-50-62-75. The heart team is the Forest, from Ceara.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4.2 million, for those who hit 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-04-05-06-07-10-14-15-18-19-21-22-23-25.

Watch the full broadcast:



