companies give discounts and pay up to 60 installments

Debt renegotiation is a way to reduce the number of negative people and, at the same time, ensure that companies receive the amounts that are in arrears. That’s why many fairs offer easy conditions for renegotiation with unmissable discounts for those who want to pay off debts.

An example is Serasa’s Clean Fair.

In addition to discounts, some companies allow payment in installments. With the greater offer of this type of service, in some platforms of renegotiation amounts can be paid in up to 60 installments. Given the scenario of unemployment and default in Brazil, this may be the most viable way out for many Brazilians.

pay off debts

First of all, you need to be careful and only look for renegotiation on official channels, such as on the Serasa platform. Otherwise, the indebted person may accept false proposals created by the criminals. In addition to the damage resulting from the coup, they will continue with the dirty name.

The Feirão Limpa Nome Serasa was created in 2018. Since then, it has been noticed that more Brazilians seek the initiative to pay off debts and restart the financial organization, especially those who want to increase the score and the name in the square to get more credit in the market.

In the first six months of this year alone, more than 10 million Brazilians have already sought debt renegotiation to get rid of pending issues with companies. The release of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) allowed workers to have part of the money to pay off debts.

This is just one example of how people have been looking for ways to get out of default. The resumption of hiring in the face of the return of activities after the most critical period of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that many people took advantage of the new salaries to put their accounts in order.

The reason is the finding of very high interest rates. They make the accumulated debts become big snowballs, so the orientation of economists is to look for renegotiation programs as soon as possible so that interest rates do not make the debts even higher.