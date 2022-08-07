Companies that disclosed information on dividends and interest on equity in the week

Posted at 11:15 am

Below, check out the companies with shares traded on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, which disclosed information on earnings (dividends and JCP) between August 1 (Monday) and August 5 (Friday).

Totvs’ board of directors (TOTS3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the total amount of R$60,573,310.30, corresponding to R$0.10 per share.

The information was released on Monday, August 1.

All shareholders holding shares on the base date of August 4, 2022 will be entitled to JCP. Share trading since August 5, 2022 is carried out ex-JCP.

Interest on capital will be paid to shareholders on September 23, 2022, without monetary correction or remuneration.

The board of directors of BTG Pactual (BPAC11) approved the distribution of interest on equity. The gross amount per common share or preferred share is R$0.104416137.

The net value per common share or preferred share is R$0.088753716.

The gross amount per Unit BPAC11 is BRL 0.313248411.

The net value per Unit BPAC11 is R$0.266261148.

The proceeds will be credited to shareholders who are registered in the company’s records at the end of August 4, 2022, with the shares being traded “ex-rights” as of August 5, 2022, inclusive.

The payment of interest on equity will take place on August 15, 2022.

Cielo’s board of directors (CIEL3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the total amount of R$ 224,209,361.79. The information was released on Tuesday, 2.

The final value per share of JCP is R$ 0.08321961183. These JCP, net of income tax, will be paid to shareholders on September 23, 2022, based on the shareholding position on August 10, 2022. The shares are ex-provento on August 11.

The board of directors of Engie Brasil (EGIE3) approved the distribution of interim dividends. The amount of interim dividends will be BRL 577,884,268.33 corresponding to BRL 0.7082542240 per share.

Whoever has shares until the end of August 16, 2022 will be entitled.

The company’s shares will trade ex-interim dividends as of August 17, 2022.

Interim dividends will be paid at a later date, as defined by the Board of Directors.

The boards of directors of the companies Gerdau (GGBR4, GGBR3) and Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) approved the payment of dividends for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Metalúrgica Gerdau will pay R$ 0.36 per share on 08/26/2022.

Gerdau will pay the amount of R$ 0.71 on 08/25/2022.

Amounts will be calculated and credited based on shareholders’ positions as of August 15, 2022.

As of August 16, 2022, inclusive, trading of these shares on the Stock Exchange will be carried out ex-right.

Tegma’s board of directors (TGMA3) approved the proposal for payment of dividends (interim dividends and payment of interest on equity), referring to the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.

The information was released on Wednesday, 3.

The amount is R$24,589,334.12 in the form of dividends and interest on equity.

The interim dividends will be in the amount of BRL 18,442,000.59, and the amount of the interim dividends per share will be BRL 0.2796879547.

Interest on equity is in the amount of R$6,147,333.53, which corresponds to R$0.0932293182 per share.

Holders of common shares will be entitled to receive it on August 8, 2022 (cutoff date), and the company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends and ex-interest on equity” as of August 9 from 2022 inclusive.

The board of directors of AES Brasil Energia (AESB3) approved the board’s proposal for the distribution of interim dividends for the first half of 2022.

The information was released on Thursday, 4.

The amount is BRL 52,877,139.11, being BRL 0.10745060195 per common share issued by the company.

Payment will be made on September 30, 2022. The base date for the right to receive the dividend (record date) will be on August 9, 2022 and the shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 10, 2022. August 2022.

Grendene’s board of directors (GRND3) approved the 2nd early distribution of dividends referring to the balance available in the period until 06/30/2022, in the amount of BRL 25,644,683.71 to be paid to shareholders as of August 31 of 2022.

The information was released on Thursday, 4.

The distribution will be in the form of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$18 million, corresponding to the gross amount per share of R$0.019962463, and in the form of a supplementary dividend of R$7,644,683.71, as dividend balance for the second quarter of 2022, corresponding to the amount of R$0.008478151 per share.

Shareholders holding common shares (GRND3) registered in the company’s records on August 11, 2022 (cutoff date) will be entitled to receive interest on shareholders’ equity and supplementary dividends.

In this way, GRND3 shares will be traded, ex dividend as of August 12, 2022, on B3.

PBG (PTBL3) announced on Friday, 5th, that it will pay early dividends, corresponding to 50% of net income in the first half of 2022.

The gross amount is R$0.16204928 per share in the form of dividends and the net amount of R$0.12416706 per share in the form of interest on equity, to be calculated based on the position held by the shareholders on August 2022.

The shares will be traded “ex” dividends as of August 19, 2022.

Payment will be made on September 1, 2022.

The board of directors of Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11), at a meeting held on Friday, 5th, approved the executive board’s proposal for the distribution of interest on equity.

The gross amount is R$ 1.7 billion. This amount is equivalent to BRL 0.21774739699 per common share, BRL 0.23952213669 per preferred share and BRL 0.45726953368 per Unit, which after deducting the amount related to Withholding Income Tax, the net amount of R$ BRL 1,445,000,000.00, equivalent to BRL 0.18508528744 per common share, BRL 0.20359381618 per preferred share and BRL 0.38867910362 per Unit.

Shareholders who are registered in the company’s records at the end of August 12, 2022 will be entitled.

Thus, as of August 15, 2022, the shares will be traded “ex-Interest on Equity”.

Payment is from September 6, 2022.

For American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange – NYSE, payment will be made through The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank for the ADRs.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/EoQU0pISEEz8bfJ8CacGm4

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A