Company issues statement after confusion at Henrique & Juliano show

After the repercussion of a video in which Henrique & Juliano broke up fights among the public that watched the duo’s show in the city of Sorocaba, UZNA, the company responsible for hosting and carrying out the event, issued a statement to the LeoDias column. The text denies that the fight was widespread and that they are working to identify those involved.

Henrique & Juliano had to interrupt the presentation and apologized to the audience for not being able to continue amid the fights. “Guys, the show is over”, announced Henrique, irritated by the situation.

Read the full note

“UZNA regrets what happened in the early hours of this Saturday (8/6), in which irresponsible people disrupted the event, disrupting people’s entertainment. We are working to identify all those involved, to adopt the appropriate measures.

We emphasize that our purpose is to offer quality entertainment, safely and to allow people to get emotional and live their dreams in the events we hold. It is worth noting that UZNA works with highly trained security guards and that this incident is an isolated case. The show lasted 1h40, as contracted.

At this point is our commitment to work with seriousness and transparency for improvements. We register here our apology to friends and customers.”

UZNA team

