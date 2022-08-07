Composer appeals in court to increase to R$ 105 thousand compensation to be paid by Pablo, Record and Rodrigo Faro

The imbroglio began in May 2015, on the program Hora do Faro, where a presentation by Pablo was shown, who released his voice to the sound of the song ‘Mãe’, written by Angelo

After the court ordered Record, presenter Rodrigo Faro and singer Pablo to pay compensation of R$ 60 thousand to composer Angelo Marinho de Almeida, the whistleblower filed a judicial appeal to try to increase the amount he will receive. .

The composer stated that the compensation fixed in the sentence was reduced to R$ 20 thousand per defendant, reaching the final amount of R$ 60 thousand. In the appeal, he claims that the amount should not be reduced, as the defendants have “large assets”. He also said that Record has billions in revenue and that Rodrigo Faro is one of the highest paid presenters in his segment in the country. So the musician asked for the compensation to be R$ 105 thousand.

The imbroglio began in May 2015, on the program Hora do Faro, where a presentation by Pablo was shown, who released his voice to the sound of the song ‘Mãe’, written by Angelo. In the course of Pablo’s participation, Faro mentioned more than once that Pablo would be the composer of the track: “For the first time, Pablo sings with his sisters the song he composed for his mother”, he said. At another point, he said: “It’s a beautiful song he wrote for his mommy.” Pablo, in turn, did not correct the attraction commander in relation to the authorship of the work and remained quiet.

Rodrigo and Record defended themselves in the lawsuit saying that the information about the authorship of the track was passed on by Pablo. Through their lawyers, they claimed that they had no way of knowing the real author of the song, since, at the time, Angelo had not registered the lyrics at Ecad (Central Office of Collection and Distribution). The singer Pablo, in turn, claimed that at no time would he have said on the program that he was the song’s composer, so the responsibility would be entirely on the broadcaster and the presenter.